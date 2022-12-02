Woman Kept As 'Sex Slave' In Locked Cage Inside Georgia Home, Cops Say
Five people are accused of keeping a woman as a “sex slave” and locked in a cage in a Georgia home, Radar has learned.
This week, police in Augusta, Georgia, announced they charged 32-year-old Shawna Sue Powell, 19-year-old Dawson Alexander Weston, 24-year-old Demichael Rashawn Dawson, 29-year-old Anjelika Denice Figueroa and 18-year-old Savannah Marie Piazzi in connection to the case.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, police responded to a home after a person told them about someone being held.
The witness told police he saw a Black woman locked in a cage inside Powell’s home, according to reports. The victim was naked and beaten severely. She also asked the witness for help.
When the witness asked Powell about it, he said the woman was her “whore.” Powell also said the victim stole stuff and she would be a sex slave until it was paid off.
The witness also said that he heard someone in the home say people were on the way to rape the victim.
Police spoke to the witness at a nearby gas station and then three of the suspects were nearby. They were all detained while police went to the home.
After a brief standoff, more people left the home and investigators went inside. They found the cage, but it was empty, according to WJBF. There was also feces throughout the home.
Authorities found the victim on a bed, injured and distraught, according to the report.
Powell was also inside the home and asked police what was happening. She was immediately detained.
The suspects all face charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and other counts.