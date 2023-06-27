Chicago Prosecutors DROP Murder Charges Against Mother, 14-Year-Old Son After Shocking Footage is Uncovered
A Chicago mother is taking legal action against the city after murder charges against herself and 14-year-old son were sensationally dropped, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Carlishia Hood, 35, was accused of ordering her son to shoot a man she was fighting with while waiting in line at a South Side hot dog stand on June 18.
Assistant State's Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers said Hood and her son drove to the Maxwell Street Express restaurant to pick up a meal around 11 p.m. that night.
Hood later texted her son and told him to come inside as the argument with 32-year-old Jeremy Brown turned physical, prosecutors claimed.
Prior footage released by authorities had shown the boy running to his mother's aid and opening fire using a gun — which his mother was licensed to carry — shooting Brown in the back.
Additional shots were fired and Brown was struck twice that evening, ultimately succumbing to his injuries.
In a shocking turn of events, previously unreleased video emerged of Brown brutally punching Hood in the head.
Brown could be seen yelling at Hood to "get your food!" as their dispute reached a boiling point. Because she continued a back-and-forth with him, he warned her: "Oh my God, if you say one more thing, I'm going to knock you out."
He punched her before the gunshots began.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After the incident, Hood and her son were charged with first-degree murder while she was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has since decided to drop the criminal charges after reviewing the new footage showing Brown as the aggressor.
"Based upon our continued review and in light of emerging evidence, today the Cook County State's Attorney's Office (CCSAO) has moved to dismiss the charges against Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son," her statement read.
"Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law, we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases."
Hood and her son were released from custody on Monday.
On Tuesday, she filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against the city of Chicago and the officers who arrested her, accusing them of malicious prosecution, false arrest, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
"My life changed. My son's life changed. I've experienced pain in many ways that I would never have thought," Hood said. "What happened to me was totally unnecessary. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten, and being arrested."