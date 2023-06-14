Family Friend of Mother Whose 12-Year-Old Daughter Stabbed Little Brother to Death Raises Money to Cover Expenses After Tragedy
A family friend of an Oklahoma woman whose 12-year-old daughter fatally stabbed her nine-year-old brother, Zander, in January has raised money to cover unforeseen expenses, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As of June 14, $13,753 of the $15,000 goal has been reached with 412 donations.
The tragedy "has left this mother and their family completely devastated and confused," the GoFundMe stated. "We are still trying to figure out why this happened. Her daughter was a well behaved child with no prior history of behavioral problems."
All funds will go to the grieving mother, April Lyda, who is still raising a 3-year-old son as a single parent and needs assistance to cover costs so they can get a new home, handle ongoing "legal/attorney fees, an unexpected car repair as well as some monthly bills and living expenses until she is able to return to work full-time."
The GoFundMe bio noted that April will have a full schedule with many weekly counseling sessions, visitations, and other meetings to attend.
A press release shared by the Tulsa Police Department confirmed the incident occurred at an apartment in a downtown St. Thomas Square neighborhood just before midnight on January 5.
Paramedics tried to resuscitate the boy with CPR when responding officers arrived. Although he was rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery, the child died at 2:30 AM, according to a press release. He was described as "the sweetest boy who had the biggest smile" in the GoFundMe bio.
"I'm so sorry," the tearful girl told her mom in bodycam footage obtained by Law&Crime, which captured the horrific aftermath on the night of the incident as the family realized the gravity of the situation.
The girl complied with authorities and showed them where she threw the knife out of her second-story window after she stabbed her little brother in the chest.
In an updated statement, the mother noted that her daughter is not a cutter after the aforementioned video showed her with what appeared to be fresh wounds.
"She had old cuts from two months prior from when she was first put back on her meds and everyone agreed to take her off immediately and so I did and unfortunately it was too late the damage was done. The new cuts were from that night she attacked my precious son," April wrote.
In the same update, the mother said she still has hope for her daughter whose name has not been printed. "She has been very well behaved the entire 6 months she has been gone and yes I'm very supportive of her and love her very much, obviously there is a lot of healing that we both need before we can ever live together again and she needs mental & emotional help after this," April shared.
The girl has been in custody at the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice amid an ongoing investigation.
It is unclear if homicide-related charges have been or will be filed.