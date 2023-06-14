Family Friend of Mother Whose 12-Year-Old Daughter Stabbed Little Brother to Death Raises Money to Cover Expenses After Tragedy

"She had old cuts from two months prior from when she was first put back on her meds and everyone agreed to take her off immediately and so I did and unfortunately it was too late the damage was done. The new cuts were from that night she attacked my precious son," April wrote.

In the same update, the mother said she still has hope for her daughter whose name has not been printed. "She has been very well behaved the entire 6 months she has been gone and yes I'm very supportive of her and love her very much, obviously there is a lot of healing that we both need before we can ever live together again and she needs mental & emotional help after this," April shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.