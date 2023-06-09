Scandal-Plagued Former Rhode Island Councilman Faces Sexual Abuse Charges One Month After Drug Arrest
Former Republican city councilman Matthew Reilly, who was taken into custody last month on drug charges, was arrested for child sexual abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Reilly resigned from his position as a councilman in Cranston City, Rhode Island, after last month's embarrassing incident. On Thursday, Reilly was arrested again.
The embattled ex-councilman faced scandal once again when he was arrested in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for alleged sexual abuse of a minor under age 16.
According to the Providence Journal, Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael J. Winquist announced that Reilly was taken into custody without incident on Thursday morning, thanks to a coordinated effort from police and investigators with the state's attorney general's office special victims unit.
Reilly's arrest was prompted after a complaint was filed by a minor's legal guardian.
The complaint involved alleged sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl. Col. Winquist revealed that the disturbing allegation was followed by a month-long investigation that ended in Reilly's arrest.
The Cranston police chief confirmed that Reilly was charged on multiple counts, including first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation, and enticing a person younger than 16.
Court records alleged that the acts took place on May 3. Reilly did not enter a plea when he appeared before District Court Judge Joseph P. Ippolito, who ordered Reilly to be held without bail.
A competency hearing was also ordered for the former councilman.
Last month, the former councilman was discovered passed out in the driver's seat of his car after law enforcement was contacted about an unresponsive person. Responding officers claimed that Reilly was "literally choking" when they got to the scene.
Reilly could be heard slurring his words and appeared disoriented in police body cam footage of the incident. After he informed officers that he was a city councilman, they searched his vehicle.
Officers recovered drug paraphernalia, including a crack pipe from Reilly's car and he was slapped with a drug possession charge.