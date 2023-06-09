The embattled ex-councilman faced scandal once again when he was arrested in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, for alleged sexual abuse of a minor under age 16.

According to the Providence Journal, Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael J. Winquist announced that Reilly was taken into custody without incident on Thursday morning, thanks to a coordinated effort from police and investigators with the state's attorney general's office special victims unit.

Reilly's arrest was prompted after a complaint was filed by a minor's legal guardian.