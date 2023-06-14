Brooklyn Mother Stabbed in Chest and Legs While Protecting Daughter From Woman in Blonde Wig Who Threatened Her 3-Year-Old
A mother in Brooklyn was attacked in broad daylight while pushing her 3-year-old daughter in a stroller this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unsettling incident happened downtown on June 12 on the corner of Jay Street and Tillary Street around 3:30 PM.
Police said the suspect, a woman allegedly wearing a platinum blonde wig, started quarreling with her. It's unknown what led her to start arguing with the mother on Monday.
The woman is accused of threatening her young child, leading the mother, 34, to step in to protect her daughter before she was stabbed in her chest and both legs by the suspect.
Her child was unharmed, according to WABC. The mother was last reported to be in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Authorities said the suspect ran from the scene and remains on the loose. An image captured of the woman showed she was wearing a red jacket, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a gray purse. She appeared to be on the phone and had a surgical face mask tucked underneath her chin.
Police said she is around 30 years old, 5'6 tall with a lean build and short, black hair.
The woman is wanted for assault, according to a Twitter post from NYPD, which stated, "Anyone with info is asked to DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS."
People with tips can also reach out to authorities on the Crime Stoppers website.
Earlier this year, the New York Police Department published new statistics showing crime in the state was falling.
"The continuing drop in shootings, homicides, and other violence in New York City is a direct result of the hard work performed each day and night by the women and men of the NYPD," Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said. "The NYPD will continue to address these conditions while also remaining focused on further driving down violence."