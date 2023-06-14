Brooklyn Mother Stabbed in Chest and Legs While Protecting Daughter From Woman in Blonde Wig Who Threatened Her 3-Year-Old

Police said the suspect, a woman allegedly wearing a platinum blonde wig, started quarreling with her. It's unknown what led her to start arguing with the mother on Monday.

The woman is accused of threatening her young child, leading the mother, 34, to step in to protect her daughter before she was stabbed in her chest and both legs by the suspect.

Her child was unharmed, according to WABC. The mother was last reported to be in stable condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.