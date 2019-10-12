Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

‘Brooklyn’s Finest’ Actor & Law Enforcement Hero Jerry Speziale’s Storied Career Inside his public service in New Jersey.

From staring alongside Richard Gere to keeping the residents safe, Paterson, New Jersey’s Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale has a storied career.

A real-life law enforcement hero, he co-authored the book titled Without A Badge: Undercover in the World’s Deadliest Criminal Organization with journalist Mark Seal.

Speziale and Seal revealed the police officer’s experiences working undercover in Colombia. In 2010, Speziale played the role of Captain Sidney Geraci in the film Brooklyn’s Finest, alongside Gere and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Speziale recently began a new initiative to clean up Paterson’s public parks, trying to create a safe space for the town’s children to walk through and spend time in.

Formerly the Passaic County, NJ Sheriff, Speziale has deep roots in the community, growing up in the neighboring town of Wayne, New Jersey.

Speziale, working alongside Paterson, New Jersey’s mayor Andre Sayegh, have initiated several new programs to benefit the Paterson residents.