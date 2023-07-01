Female Virginia Middle School Teacher Charged With 10 Counts of Sex Crimes With Student

The investigation began in early June earlier this year when authorities became aware of a potentially inappropriate relationship between Jordan and a Hungary Creek Middle School student. The incidents allegedly took place during the 2022-2023 school year.

Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email, "An investigation was opened, thoroughly investigated, and remains active. From this case, enough information was gathered permitting Henrico County police to seek indictments related to potential sexual acts between an adult and a teen minor."

In light of the allegations, Jordan is currently being held without bond. The Henrico Police are urging anyone who believes Jordan may have victimized them to come forward and contact Detective Grant.