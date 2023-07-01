Female Virginia Middle School Teacher Charged With 10 Counts of Sex Crimes With Student
Former Henrico County middle school teacher Megan Pauling Jordan, 25, has been arrested and charged with ten counts of sex crimes involving a minor, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Henrico County Police Division stated that Jordan, from Chesterfield County, Virginia, is facing eight counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.
The investigation began in early June earlier this year when authorities became aware of a potentially inappropriate relationship between Jordan and a Hungary Creek Middle School student. The incidents allegedly took place during the 2022-2023 school year.
Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email, "An investigation was opened, thoroughly investigated, and remains active. From this case, enough information was gathered permitting Henrico County police to seek indictments related to potential sexual acts between an adult and a teen minor."
In light of the allegations, Jordan is currently being held without bond. The Henrico Police are urging anyone who believes Jordan may have victimized them to come forward and contact Detective Grant.
This case has caused concern within the community, particularly among parents and school officials. The school district has assured parents that they are working closely with law enforcement to fully investigate the allegations and ensure the appropriate actions are taken.
As the investigation into this case continues, the public is reminded to remain respectful and refrain from spreading misinformation or engaging in vigilantism. Authorities say it is "crucial" to allow the legal process to unfold and provide justice for all parties involved.
There have been a number of recent cases of teachers having inappropriate relationships with their students.
In May, RadarOnline.com reported that a Florida high school teacher's history of disturbing predatory behavior came to light following back-to-back arrests over alleged relationships with several students.
Since his February arrest, at least 30 additional women have come forward claiming to be victims of 43-year-old Arin Hankerd.
Hankerd was eventually charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor and offenses against students by an authority figure.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.