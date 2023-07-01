19-Month-Old Toddler Left Alone for More Than 24 Hours Dies of Dehydration, Neglect

James Kasisky, 26, and Valentina-Varela Luis, 25, appeared in court on Friday, June 30, to face charges related to the death of their 19-month-old daughter, Phoenix, who was found dead in their Pennsylvania home on December 23, 2020, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment.