EXCLUSIVE: Radar's 2026 Royal Family Predictions — Including Renewed Cancer Fight, Huge Move for Shamed Andrew Windsor and Deepening Rifts

Closer to home, attention is shifting to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, also 43, have settled into Forest Lodge in Windsor, consolidating their household away from Buckingham Palace.

Some courtiers worry about isolation, but others see intent in the move. "William has never been entirely comfortable with the traditional palace ecosystem and the way it operates behind the scenes," a royal aide claimed.

"What you are seeing now is a conscious effort to design a working life that supports his role as a future king while also protecting his wife and children, with an emphasis on stability and longevity rather than constant exposure."

With Prince George, 12, set to begin secondary school, William is expected to favor shorter, "more impact-driven" foreign trips, including a U.S. visit tied to World Cup events and the Earthshot Prize in India.

Middleton's gradual return to public life following cancer treatment is also expected to continue into 2026, with aides stressing any expansion of her role will be carefully paced.

The most intractable tensions, though, remain with Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44. While Harry is expected to return to the U.K. more frequently in 2026 after he is said to have suddenly re-secured his police protection in Britain, palace sources play down his full reconciliation with The Firm.

"The King is genuinely hurt by how fractured the relationship has become, and that weighs heavily on him," an insider claimed. "But he is also deeply guarded when it comes to trusting Harry. Within the family, there is a strong feeling that any real step toward repairing the breach would have to begin with an acknowledgment of past actions, and so far that moment has not arrived."

As 2026 approaches, aides describe a monarchy bracing for scrutiny. "The thinking at the top is not driven by a desire to reinvent the monarchy just to appear modern or reactive," one senior source said.

"Instead, the focus is on preserving the institution, maintaining a sense of steadiness and knowing precisely when to draw clear lines, even if that firmness is uncomfortable."