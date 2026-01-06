EXCLUSIVE: Radar's 2026 Royal Family Predictions — Including Renewed Cancer Fight, Huge Move for Shamed Andrew Windsor and Deepening Rifts
Jan. 5 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
King Charles is heading into 2026 facing a convergence of personal resilience tests and institutional decisions aides tell RadarOnline.com will define the monarchy's direction, from managing his ongoing cancer recovery to enforcing hard boundaries with disgraced relatives and navigating entrenched family rifts.
After confirming late last year his cancer treatment would continue into 2025, Charles, 77, is expected to maintain a demanding schedule into 2026, health permitting.
King Charles Pushes On Despite Cancer Battle
Courtiers told us he intends to keep a packed diary following more than 500 public engagements last year, even during treatment.
The King's plans include overseas travel tied to diplomacy and the Commonwealth, alongside domestic commemorations marking what would have been the 100th birthday of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"There is a real sense going into 2026 that Charles is refusing to be defined by his illness or by the turbulence around him," a palace source said.
"Inside the household, the emphasis has been on keeping the show on the road – maintaining momentum, honoring commitments, and projecting steadiness. Even when conditions are challenging, the belief is the monarchy has to keep moving forward rather than pull back."
Andrew Windsor Exiled As King Draws Hard Lines
That determination has extended to family discipline. In 2025, Charles surprised many by acting decisively against his brother, Prince Andrew, 65, stripping him of remaining honors after years of scandal.
One insider said the move reflected a shift for The Firm as it heads into the new year. "Among those around him, there was a growing feeling that the situation had crossed a line where inaction was no longer an option," the source said.
"The decision signaled that, when forced, the King is prepared to put the long-term credibility of the monarchy ahead of personal loyalties or family sensitivities, and that will be the trend going forward."
In 2026, Andrew is expected to leave Royal Lodge by February, with aides acknowledging logistical uncertainty around a move to a smaller, less secure property at Sandringham.
High-Stakes Tours And Global Optics
The King's resolve will be tested abroad as well. A spring tour to the United States is expected to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, a visit aides say was secured after careful handling of Washington in 2025.
A Caribbean trip later in the year for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua will also place Charles amid debates over republicanism.
"His approach has been to encourage calm, adult discussions that acknowledge history without becoming defensive or dismissive," a Commonwealth adviser said.
"That said, he is under no illusions – the symbolism of these visits will be closely scrutinized, and there are real sensitivities that make the visual and political optics particularly difficult to manage."
Prince William, Kate Middleton, And The Harry Rift That Wont Heal
Closer to home, attention is shifting to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Prince William, 43, and Kate Middleton, also 43, have settled into Forest Lodge in Windsor, consolidating their household away from Buckingham Palace.
Some courtiers worry about isolation, but others see intent in the move. "William has never been entirely comfortable with the traditional palace ecosystem and the way it operates behind the scenes," a royal aide claimed.
"What you are seeing now is a conscious effort to design a working life that supports his role as a future king while also protecting his wife and children, with an emphasis on stability and longevity rather than constant exposure."
With Prince George, 12, set to begin secondary school, William is expected to favor shorter, "more impact-driven" foreign trips, including a U.S. visit tied to World Cup events and the Earthshot Prize in India.
Middleton's gradual return to public life following cancer treatment is also expected to continue into 2026, with aides stressing any expansion of her role will be carefully paced.
The most intractable tensions, though, remain with Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44. While Harry is expected to return to the U.K. more frequently in 2026 after he is said to have suddenly re-secured his police protection in Britain, palace sources play down his full reconciliation with The Firm.
"The King is genuinely hurt by how fractured the relationship has become, and that weighs heavily on him," an insider claimed. "But he is also deeply guarded when it comes to trusting Harry. Within the family, there is a strong feeling that any real step toward repairing the breach would have to begin with an acknowledgment of past actions, and so far that moment has not arrived."
As 2026 approaches, aides describe a monarchy bracing for scrutiny. "The thinking at the top is not driven by a desire to reinvent the monarchy just to appear modern or reactive," one senior source said.
"Instead, the focus is on preserving the institution, maintaining a sense of steadiness and knowing precisely when to draw clear lines, even if that firmness is uncomfortable."