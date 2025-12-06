EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's 'Sad, Lonely and Stubborn' Christmas Plans Revealed — As He Becomes 'Squatter' in Royal Lodge

The disgraced royal – now known only as Andrew Windsor – has agreed to leave the 31-room property he has occupied since 2004 for a smaller residence on the Sandringham Estate after his older brother King Charles, 77, gave him his marching orders, but the process has proven more complicated than expected.

Andrew, who stepped back from public duties and gave up his HRH title amid controversy surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, returned the Royal Lodge lease to The Crown Estate on October 30 – with sources telling us the move was to protect the standing of his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, within the royal family.

However, insiders now say the former royal could remain at Royal Lodge until February – instead of Charles' deadline of Christmas for Andrew's move – due to a combination of logistical delays and questions over whether his new Sandringham home is ready.

A source said: "He's lived in that big house for many years, and since he's moving to a smaller place, it's unlikely the move will happen before Christmas."