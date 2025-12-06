EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's 'Sad, Lonely and Stubborn' Christmas Plans Revealed — As He Becomes 'Squatter' in Royal Lodge
Dec. 6 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
The pariah formerly known as Prince Andrew is set to spend Christmas in familiar surroundings this year, after his long-anticipated eviction from Royal Lodge has been delayed, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
But insiders say it is going to be a "sad, lonely" affair driven by his "stubbornness" over refusing to leave the $40million mansion he has called home for years.
Will Andrew Finally Move Out of Royal Lodge?
The disgraced royal – now known only as Andrew Windsor – has agreed to leave the 31-room property he has occupied since 2004 for a smaller residence on the Sandringham Estate after his older brother King Charles, 77, gave him his marching orders, but the process has proven more complicated than expected.
Andrew, who stepped back from public duties and gave up his HRH title amid controversy surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, returned the Royal Lodge lease to The Crown Estate on October 30 – with sources telling us the move was to protect the standing of his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, within the royal family.
However, insiders now say the former royal could remain at Royal Lodge until February – instead of Charles' deadline of Christmas for Andrew's move – due to a combination of logistical delays and questions over whether his new Sandringham home is ready.
A source said: "He's lived in that big house for many years, and since he's moving to a smaller place, it's unlikely the move will happen before Christmas."
Andrew's 'Pathetic' Move to Delay Move
Another insider described Andrew as "sad, lonely, and stubborn" about the move, adding he is determined to hold onto his familiar surroundings for as long as possible.
"He's treating it almost like a squatter situation, staying put until everything is completely ready for his move," they claimed. "It is typical, Andrew – pathetic, childish, and ridiculous."
But royal observers say the delay may be convenient for the family, as sources say they do not intend to invite Andrew to Sandringham for The Firm's traditional holiday celebration for the second year running.
A palace source claimed: "The family feels relieved he won't be there for Christmas. It spares everyone an awkward situation with the senior royals after such a turbulent year."
Andrew Is 'Pushing Back' on Move
Andrew's connection to Royal Lodge stretches back decades. The sprawling mansion was shared with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, during their marriage. Following their divorce, the property remained under Andrew's lease, a rare arrangement allowing him to maintain significant independence while still being part of the royal sphere.
A source said: "He's accustomed to that space and independence. Shifting to a smaller home will be a big adjustment, and it's obvious he's pushing back."
Another insider claimed: "Change isn't his strong suit, particularly when it means giving up familiar comforts. His stubbornness is a major reason the move has been delayed."
Despite his estrangement from the senior royals, Andrew has continued to live quietly on the estate, with sources suggesting he has limited contact with Beatrice and Eugenie in recent months.
A courtier claimed: "He's going through a lonely period, but he's opting for privacy. He knows people are watching, yet he isn't willing to be hurried."
The former royal's ongoing residency at Royal Lodge means that, unlike other family members who will gather at Sandringham for the festive period, Andrew will mark the holidays largely in isolation.
Sources describe his Christmas plans as understated and solitary, in stark contrast to the bustling celebrations at the King's Sandringham home, where most senior royals traditionally spend the season.
One insider reiterated: "He's feeling sad, lonely, and stubborn. Staying put allows him to cling to some sense of normalcy in what's been an extremely challenging year."