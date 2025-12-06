Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's 'Sad, Lonely and Stubborn' Christmas Plans Revealed — As He Becomes 'Squatter' in Royal Lodge

Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor is expected to be by himself this Christmas.

Dec. 6 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The pariah formerly known as Prince Andrew is set to spend Christmas in familiar surroundings this year, after his long-anticipated eviction from Royal Lodge has been delayed, sources tell RadarOnline.com.

But insiders say it is going to be a "sad, lonely" affair driven by his "stubbornness" over refusing to leave the $40million mansion he has called home for years.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Andrew Finally Move Out of Royal Lodge?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew is set to spend Christmas all alone after he was stripped of his royal titles.

Article continues below advertisement

The disgraced royal – now known only as Andrew Windsor – has agreed to leave the 31-room property he has occupied since 2004 for a smaller residence on the Sandringham Estate after his older brother King Charles, 77, gave him his marching orders, but the process has proven more complicated than expected.

Andrew, who stepped back from public duties and gave up his HRH title amid controversy surrounding his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, returned the Royal Lodge lease to The Crown Estate on October 30 – with sources telling us the move was to protect the standing of his daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, within the royal family.

However, insiders now say the former royal could remain at Royal Lodge until February – instead of Charles' deadline of Christmas for Andrew's move – due to a combination of logistical delays and questions over whether his new Sandringham home is ready.

A source said: "He's lived in that big house for many years, and since he's moving to a smaller place, it's unlikely the move will happen before Christmas."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's 'Pathetic' Move to Delay Move

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor
Source: MEGA

He rode through Windsor Great Park with his head bowed to appear pitiful.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider described Andrew as "sad, lonely, and stubborn" about the move, adding he is determined to hold onto his familiar surroundings for as long as possible.

"He's treating it almost like a squatter situation, staying put until everything is completely ready for his move," they claimed. "It is typical, Andrew – pathetic, childish, and ridiculous."

But royal observers say the delay may be convenient for the family, as sources say they do not intend to invite Andrew to Sandringham for The Firm's traditional holiday celebration for the second year running.

A palace source claimed: "The family feels relieved he won't be there for Christmas. It spares everyone an awkward situation with the senior royals after such a turbulent year."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Is 'Pushing Back' on Move

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

Andrew has a list of demands before he moves, an insider previously revealed.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Andrew Windsor, King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Secret Damage Control Tactic — How He's 'Secretly Protecting and Nurturing' Shamed Younger Brother Andrew While Publicly Slamming the Disgraced Ex-Duke

Photo of Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Gripped by Irrational Rage' Over Glamorous Move By His Ex Chelsy Davy

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's connection to Royal Lodge stretches back decades. The sprawling mansion was shared with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, during their marriage. Following their divorce, the property remained under Andrew's lease, a rare arrangement allowing him to maintain significant independence while still being part of the royal sphere.

A source said: "He's accustomed to that space and independence. Shifting to a smaller home will be a big adjustment, and it's obvious he's pushing back."

Another insider claimed: "Change isn't his strong suit, particularly when it means giving up familiar comforts. His stubbornness is a major reason the move has been delayed."

Despite his estrangement from the senior royals, Andrew has continued to live quietly on the estate, with sources suggesting he has limited contact with Beatrice and Eugenie in recent months.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie,
Source: mega

Andrew is said to have give up his royal titles to 'protect' his daughters.

A courtier claimed: "He's going through a lonely period, but he's opting for privacy. He knows people are watching, yet he isn't willing to be hurried."

The former royal's ongoing residency at Royal Lodge means that, unlike other family members who will gather at Sandringham for the festive period, Andrew will mark the holidays largely in isolation.

Sources describe his Christmas plans as understated and solitary, in stark contrast to the bustling celebrations at the King's Sandringham home, where most senior royals traditionally spend the season.

One insider reiterated: "He's feeling sad, lonely, and stubborn. Staying put allows him to cling to some sense of normalcy in what's been an extremely challenging year."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.