EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor is 'Using Legal Technicality' to 'Cling onto His Royal Lodge Home and Line of Succession Position'

Andrew Windsor is facing fresh accusations of exploiting a "legal technicality" to delay his forced departure from Royal Lodge and to hold on to his place in the line of succession, prompting senior royal and political figures to accuse him of dragging out the process for personal advantage.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, King Charles' disgraced younger brother has agreed to leave the 30-bedroom Windsor mansion, but palace and government sources say the move will not take place until after the Christmas deadline set by the monarch – due to what insiders have branded "lengthy" and "protracted" formalities involved in giving up the property.