EXCLUSIVE: How Andrew Windsor is 'Using Legal Technicality' to 'Cling onto His Royal Lodge Home and Line of Succession Position'
Dec. 1 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor is facing fresh accusations of exploiting a "legal technicality" to delay his forced departure from Royal Lodge and to hold on to his place in the line of succession, prompting senior royal and political figures to accuse him of dragging out the process for personal advantage.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, King Charles' disgraced younger brother has agreed to leave the 30-bedroom Windsor mansion, but palace and government sources say the move will not take place until after the Christmas deadline set by the monarch – due to what insiders have branded "lengthy" and "protracted" formalities involved in giving up the property.
'Lengthy Formalities' Over Royal Lodge Exit
One senior royal source claimed: "He is leaning on every technical step available to slow down his exit from Royal Lodge."
Officials add the slow timeline for Andrew's move helps avoid an awkward clash during the Royal Family's Christmas at Sandringham, where the disgraced ex-Duke will eventually be moved to a private property funded personally by the King.
The choice of Sandringham – rather than a Crown Estate property such as Frogmore Cottage – reflects Buckingham Palace's desire to avoid the appearance of public money supporting Andrew's relocation.
Succession Protected by Commonwealth Law
The delay comes after Charles, 77, formally stripped Andrew of all royal titles and removed his name from the official roll of the peerage over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – though the shamed ex-prince, 65, remains eighth in line to the throne after Downing Street confirmed there are "no plans" to change the law.
"He understands the succession rules protect him, and he is holding onto that for dear life," the senior royal source claimed.
Palace insiders say his position in the succession persists only because changing it would require legislation across all 14 Commonwealth realms.
Despite his fall, Andrew retains key constitutional positions. He remains a Counsellor of State in law, though he will not be called upon to serve.
Overwhelming Public Support for Title Removal
Andrew's downfall over his Epstein scandal has played out over many years.
He has consistently denied sexually abusing the billionaire pedophile's sex trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who took her life aged 41 in April after claiming Andrew bedded her when she was aged 17.
Public opinion shows overwhelming support for the King's move to strip Andrew of his royal titles.
A new YouGov poll found 79 percent back the title removal, though 58 percent believe the Royal Family acted too slowly.
EXCLUSIVE: Forgotten Comedy Series Featuring Savage and 'Prophetic' Gags About Andrew Windsor and Meghan Markle Becomes a Hit All Over Again Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Fallout
Blackballed by All London Clubs
Meanwhile, Andrew has been blackballed from every private members' club in London.
The mass ban came after he lost his lifetime membership of the Savage Club, a gentlemen's club in the British capital.
A notice from the group said: "The General Committee has resolved that, in light of recent public developments, the Honorary Life Membership previously held by The Duke of York has been withdrawn. This decision has been taken solely in the interests of upholding the Club's established traditions and standards."
The Savage Club was founded in 1857, and it bills itself as "one of the leading bohemian gentlemen's clubs in London."
Members refer to one another as "Brother Savage."
A source said: "The Savage Club's move opened the floodgates. All other members' clubs in London have now quietly agreed not to let him in. He is toxic and lost and has nowhere to go but his own home, and he now has to find a new one of those."