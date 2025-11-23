EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor 'Blackballed From ALL London's Private Members' Clubs' — After His Favorite Posh Hangout Savagely Announced to the World They Have Given Him the Heave-Ho Forever

The mass bar came after he lost his lifetime membership of the Savage Club , a gentlemen's club in the British capital.

Andrew Windsor has been blackballed from every private members' club in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A notice from the group said: "The General Committee has resolved that, in light of recent public developments, the Honorary Life Membership previously held by The Duke of York has been withdrawn. This decision has been taken solely in the interests of upholding the Club's established traditions and standards."

The Savage Club was founded in 1857 and it bills itself as "one of the leading bohemian gentleman's clubs in London."

Members refer to one another as "Brother Savage."

A source said: "The Savage Club's move opened the floodgates. All other members' clubs in London have now quietly agreed not to let him in.

"He is toxic and lost and has nowhere to go but his own home - and he now has to find a new one of those."