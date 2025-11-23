EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Andrew Windsor 'Blackballed From ALL London's Private Members' Clubs' — After His Favorite Posh Hangout Savagely Announced to the World They Have Given Him the Heave-Ho Forever
Nov. 23 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Windsor has been blackballed from every private members' club in London, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The mass bar came after he lost his lifetime membership of the Savage Club, a gentlemen's club in the British capital.
Savage Club Sparks a Citywide Ban
A notice from the group said: "The General Committee has resolved that, in light of recent public developments, the Honorary Life Membership previously held by The Duke of York has been withdrawn. This decision has been taken solely in the interests of upholding the Club's established traditions and standards."
The Savage Club was founded in 1857 and it bills itself as "one of the leading bohemian gentleman's clubs in London."
Members refer to one another as "Brother Savage."
A source said: "The Savage Club's move opened the floodgates. All other members' clubs in London have now quietly agreed not to let him in.
"He is toxic and lost and has nowhere to go but his own home - and he now has to find a new one of those."
Ordered to Vacate Royal Lodge
Andrew has been ordered to find alternative accommodation by Christmas after King Charles, 77 - who recently stripped his younger brother of his royal titles over his ties to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein - told him he will have to vacate his Royal Lodge home by the festive holiday.
It comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Andrew Windsor is facing mounting accusations he is effectively "on the run" from Washington.
Lawmakers in the U.S. and sources close to the investigation into his links to Epstein say he will never again set foot on American soil as pressure intensifies for him to cooperate with a congressional inquiry into his long-standing friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Intense Pressure From U.S. Congress
The 65-year-old has been formally asked to sit for a transcribed interview with the House oversight committee as part of its examination of Epstein's dealings and the government's handling of the case.
A letter signed by 16 members of Congress set a deadline of this Thursday, November 20, for him to respond, escalating a standoff that has brought renewed scrutiny to Windsor's past and his movements.
Legally he isn't obliged to talk to them, and legal experts say there is "no way" he will.
Committee sources say the request to question Windsor followed the identification of "financial records containing notations such as 'massage for Andrew'" that raise "serious questions" about his friendship with Epstein.
Windsor denies all wrongdoing and maintains he never witnessed or participated in any criminal conduct.
EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Will Die Pig-Headed and Stubborn' — As There's 'Only One Royal Who Can Now Stand Up to Him'
Fear of Returning to America
One congressional aide said: "He knows Congress can't subpoena him abroad, so staying away is his only shield."
Another claimed: "There's a feeling he will die without ever stepping foot back in America. That's how deep Andrew's fear of facing questioning in America appears to run."
In London, Windsor's advisers have declined to comment on the congressional request. But a source familiar with his thinking said: "He sees no legal obligation to go, and absolutely no personal incentive either. He feels he has already said everything."
Another source put it more starkly, adding: "Crossing the Atlantic is basically stepping into a political minefield. Andrew will never do it."
A longtime observer of the monarchy added: "If he refuses to cooperate, Americans will assume the worst. But if he does cooperate, he risks being humiliated. It's a lose-lose."
For now, the oversight committee says it is awaiting a reply from Windsor. But members insist the issue will not fade.
One source said: "This isn't going away. Whether Andrew talks to Congress or not, the questions will keep coming."