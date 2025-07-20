Rosie O'Donnell's Junkie Daughter Praised for 'Positive' Progress in Court Months After Child Neglect, Drug Arrest

She was praised in court for the progress she has made in the months since her arrest for child neglect and drug charges, RadarOnline.com can report.

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter, Chelsea O'Donnell , is making strides in her court-ordered treatment, more than six months after facing serious legal troubles.

Court documents reveal that Chelsea, 27, was commended for her "positive" growth during her latest court appearance on July 8. After serving nearly six months of probation since her sentencing in March, the young mother was met with applause for her hard work and dedication. In a significant sign of her turnaround, Chelsea has already appeared in court three times for progress updates. During one hearing, she shared details of a joyful "children get together," illustrating her commitment to reconnecting with her son, Atlas. But that's not all — Chelsea also announced plans to pursue her GED, a testament to her determination to rebuild her life. Under the court's directive, she is required to pay $230 monthly in child support for her son. That obligation will end once she completes the Drug Court program, while the father of Atlas, Jacob Nelund, contributes $324.

The court revealed troubling details about Chelsea's past, indicating that Atlas had been in out-of-home placement due to the concerns raised by the Marinette County Department of Health and Human Services.

The judge remarked: "Upon reunification of the child with a parent, current child support shall end for the parent with placement effective the first day of the first month following the change in placement."

As part of her recovery process, Chelsea faces strict requirements. Should she fall into unemployment or underemployment and fail to make her child support payments, she must register at a local job center and complete 10 job searches weekly, proving her dedication to turning her life around.