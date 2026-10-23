Ron Duguay's Heartbroken Daughter Praises Sarah Palin for 'Never Leaving His Side' During Cancer Battle — 'I Know How Deeply You Loved Him'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 7:58 a.m. ET
Sarah Palin has been praised by Ron Duguay daughter for "never leaving his side" during his brave cancer battle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Shay Thomas paid homage to the politician on Instagram while posting her tributes to her late father, who passed away on Thursday, October 22, after losing his fight with Stage 4 colon cancer.
'Special Part Of My Dad’s Life'
Palin, 62, posted a poignant picture of herself holding Duguay's hand days before his death during a bedside vigil, but had largely kept her relationship with the former New York Rangers star, 69, out of the spotlight.
But his daughter opened up about how Palin was a constant presence during her father’s health battles and reiterated how much the late hockey star loved her.
Thomas wrote: "Sarah, you were such a special part of my dad's life.
"Your love, loyalty never wavered, through the good, the challenging, and everything in between.
"You never left his side. I know how deeply you loved him and how much he loved and cared for you."
'I Will Be Forever Grateful For The Love You Shared'
She continued: "My heart is so broken, but I will be forever grateful for the love you shared and he had you by his side.
"During the hardest times (in that chair). Love you so much."
Duguay and Palin started dating in 2022 after he reached out to the rightwing politician on Instagram after her divorce. They went public when Duguay accompanied Palin to her defamation trial against The New York Times.
After he passed away on Thursday, Palin reposted Thomas's announcement on her Instagram Stories alongside her own message, which read: "It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace Ron is with Jesus now.
"He fought so hard. Love never ends."
Hockey Star Diagnosed With Cancer In 2024
Duguay was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2024, but the disease later spread to his liver.
The ex-hockey star first fell ill in October 2024 after shoveling snow at Palin's Alaska home.
Testing confirmed he had Stage 4 cancer, and he secretly spent the next months fighting the illness in private before his daughters encouraged him to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money for a wealth of alternative treatments he's considering.
Speaking about Palin, Duguay told a publication: "I go there at different times.
"I help with her landscaping in the summer, and I help in the winter, clearing a little bit of snow, so I happened to be there in October... but unfortunately, I wasn't feeling myself, so I had to leave."
Duguay’s daughter has revealed how her father and Palin are "very close," but they "haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."
The hockey legend says he lost both his gallbladder and his appendix during the course of his treatment.