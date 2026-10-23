Ron Duguay's Heartbroken Daughter Praises Sarah Palin for 'Never Leaving His Side' During Cancer Battle — 'I Know How Deeply You Loved Him'

Palin, 62, posted a poignant picture of herself holding Duguay's hand days before his death during a bedside vigil, but had largely kept her relationship with the former New York Rangers star, 69, out of the spotlight.

But his daughter opened up about how Palin was a constant presence during her father’s health battles and reiterated how much the late hockey star loved her.

Thomas wrote: "Sarah, you were such a special part of my dad's life.

"Your love, loyalty never wavered, through the good, the challenging, and everything in between.

"You never left his side. I know how deeply you loved him and how much he loved and cared for you."