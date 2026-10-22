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Home > News > Sarah Palin

How Did Ron Duguay Die? Everything to Know About Sarah Palin's Hockey Icon Boyfriend's Death at 69

Ron Duguay Dies at 69 After Cancer Battle
Source: MEGA

Ron Duguay reached the Stanley Cup Final with the Rangers in 1979.

Oct. 22 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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Former New York Rangers star Ron Duguay, a fan favorite whose 12-season NHL career included an All-Star selection and a trip to the Stanley Cup Final, died Thursday, October 22, 2026, as RadarOnline.com digs deeper into the hockey icon's life.

Duguay, 69, died after battling stage 4 colon cancer, according to reports citing his family and longtime partner, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin. His family confirmed his death.

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About Cancer Diagnosis and Family

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Photo of Ron Duguay
Source: MEGA

Duguay was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2024.

Duguay was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2024, according to reports. The disease later progressed to stage 4. His family shared details of his illness publicly as he underwent treatment.

Palin, who began dating Duguay in 2022, remained by his side during his cancer treatments, according to news reports. His children, Shay Thomas, Amber Stavros, and Noah Duguay, and his grandchildren survive him.

The family said a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

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A Rangers Fan Favorite

Image Of Ron Duguay
Source: MEGA

Duguay later analyzed Rangers games for MSG Network.

The Rangers selected Duguay 13th overall in the 1977 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut that year and became one of the team’s recognizable players, known for his flowing hair and flair on the ice.

A center and right wing, Duguay played for the Rangers, Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Los Angeles Kings during his NHL career, which ran from 1977 to 1989. He was named an NHL All-Star for the 1981-82 season and helped the Rangers reach the 1979 Stanley Cup Final.

Duguay recorded 620 regular-season points, according to NHL.com. His combination of scoring, style, and personality made him a popular figure among Rangers fans during the late 1970s and 1980s.

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Ron Dugay's Career Beyond New York

Image Of Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin
Source: MEGA

Duguay and Palin were seen in public together several times.

After his playing career, Duguay remained connected to hockey through broadcasting. He worked as an in-studio analyst for MSG Network, covering the Rangers from 2007 to 2018.

His public profile also extended beyond the sport. Duguay’s relationship with Palin drew attention after the two began dating in 2022.

Palin, a former governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, was among those who shared news of his death.

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Remembering Ron Duguay

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Image Of Ron Duguay and Sarah Palin
Source: MEGA

He played center and right wing.

Duguay’s death marks the loss of a player remembered for both his NHL career and his lasting connection with New York hockey fans.

He spent much of his professional life in the Rangers’ orbit, first as a high-profile forward and later as a familiar voice on the team’s broadcasts.

His legacy includes a career spanning four NHL teams, an All-Star season, and an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

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