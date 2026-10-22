How Did Ron Duguay Die? Everything to Know About Sarah Palin's Hockey Icon Boyfriend's Death at 69

Duguay was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2024, according to reports. The disease later progressed to stage 4. His family shared details of his illness publicly as he underwent treatment.

Palin, who began dating Duguay in 2022, remained by his side during his cancer treatments, according to news reports. His children, Shay Thomas, Amber Stavros, and Noah Duguay, and his grandchildren survive him.

The family said a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.