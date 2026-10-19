Daughter of Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Boyfriend Says her Dad 'Will Never Stop Fighting' and is Starting to 'Heal' In Latest Health Update
Oct. 19 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Sarah Palin's boyfriend Ron Duguay "will never stop fighting" and is starting to "heal" as he battles cancer, according to his devoted daughter.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Shay Thomas's latest health update surrounding her father's plight urged fans to keep the ex-New York Rangers star in their prayers.
Daughter Says Hockey Star Is 'Healing'
She also thanked well-wishers for reaching out in one of the two captions posted alongside a black and white picture of herself kissing the hockey legend on the head while he lays in a hospital bed.
Say wrote on Instagram: "God, I thank you for the healing work you have already done on my dad.
"I know you are still working even in the hardest moments.
"I will not stop praying, believing and asking for healing."
In the second caption underneath the photo, she added: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and loves our dad so deeply.
'We're Taking It Day By Day'
"Your continued prayers, love and support mean more to our family than you know.
"As you all know, Dad is a fighter, and he never stops fighting.
"We’re taking it one day at a time, holding to our faith, and believing in his healing.
"Please keep praying for our dad."
Duguay, 69, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer over a year ago, but the disease has since spread to his liver.
The former New York Rangers star first fell ill in October 2024 after shoveling snow at Palin's Alaska home.
Testing confirmed he had Stage 4 cancer, and he secretly spent the next months fighting the illness in private before his daughters encouraged him to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money for a wealth of alternative treatments he's considering.
Palin 'Very Close' To Duguay
Speaking about Palin, Duguay told a publication: "I go there at different times.
"I help with her landscaping in the summer, and I help in the winter, clearing a little bit of snow, so I happened to be there in October... but unfortunately, I wasn't feeling myself, so I had to leave."
Duguay’s daughter has revealed how her father and Palin are "very close," but they "haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."
The hockey legend says he lost both his gallbladder and his appendix during the course of his treatment.
After initially setting a goal of $26,000, the family has raised over $167,000 for Duguay from his GoFundMe, meaning finding alternative treatments – including centers in either Mexico, Russia, or Germany – could become a realistic opportunity.
Thomas said: "My dad never wanted to ever mention the stress of his finances. But I could feel it and see it, and the things that he was going through in the conversations that we were having.
"With his numbers jumping up again, we just felt as a family that we needed to reach out. And so many people were asking how they could help.”
The hockey legend says he lost both his gallbladder and his appendix during the course of his treatment.
After initially setting a goal of $26,000, the family has raised over $167,000 for Duguay from his GoFundMe, meaning finding alternative treatments – including centers in either Mexico, Russia, or Germany – could become a realistic opportunity.