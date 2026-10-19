Daughter of Sarah Palin's Cancer-Stricken Boyfriend Says her Dad 'Will Never Stop Fighting' and is Starting to 'Heal' In Latest Health Update

She also thanked well-wishers for reaching out in one of the two captions posted alongside a black and white picture of herself kissing the hockey legend on the head while he lays in a hospital bed.

Say wrote on Instagram: "God, I thank you for the healing work you have already done on my dad.

"I know you are still working even in the hardest moments.

"I will not stop praying, believing and asking for healing."

In the second caption underneath the photo, she added: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and loves our dad so deeply.