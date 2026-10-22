Sarah Palin's Hockey Star Boyfriend Ron Duguay Dead Aged 69 After Battle with Stage 4 Colon Cancer
Oct. 22 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET
Sarah Palin's former hockey star boyfriend Ron Duguay has passed away aged 69 after a battle with cancer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the New York Rangers legend's death was announced by his daughter Shay on Thursday
'He Fought So Hard. Love Never Ends'
She wrote on Instagram: "Ron Duguay passed away peacefully on October 22, 2026, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
"A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date."
Palin reposted the announcement on her Instagram Stories alongside her own message, which read: "It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace Ron is with Jesus now.
"He fought so hard. Love never ends."
Palin's Bedside Vigil For Cancer-Stricken Partner
Duguay's death comes days after the former vice presidential nominee, 62, posted a poignant picture of herself holding her hockey star’s boyfriend's hand in the hospital.
The NHL legend was seen reaching out to Palin by placing his hand on her wrist, while she tentatively touched him as he lay in bed.
She wrote on the post: "Prayers for Ron Duguay are appreciated," and added three more pictures alongside a message reading: "I know God can. I’m asking him to. And even if the answer looks different, I know by now to still hold onto him."
Palin remained largely silent while Duguay fought the illness, letting his daughter Shay Thomas update fans with his latest developments.
'He Will Never Stop Fighting'
Days earlier, Thomas shared a post saying Duguay "will never stop fighting" and is starting to "heal" as he battles cancer.
She, too, thanked well-wishers for reaching out in one of the two captions posted alongside a black-and-white picture of herself kissing the hockey legend on the head while he lies in a hospital bed.
Say wrote on Instagram: "God, I thank you for the healing work you have already done on my dad. I know you are still working even in the hardest moments.
"I will not stop praying, believing, and asking for healing."
Duguay was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer over a year ago, but the disease later spread to his liver.
The ex-hockey star first fell ill in October 2024 after shoveling snow at Palin's Alaska home.
Testing confirmed he had Stage 4 cancer, and he secretly spent the next months fighting the illness in private before his daughters encouraged him to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money for a wealth of alternative treatments he's considering.
Speaking about Palin, Duguay told a publication: "I go there at different times.
"I help with her landscaping in the summer, and I help in the winter, clearing a little bit of snow, so I happened to be there in October... but unfortunately, I wasn't feeling myself, so I had to leave."
Duguay’s daughter has revealed how her father and Palin are "very close," but they "haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."
The hockey legend says he lost both his gallbladder and his appendix during the course of his treatment.