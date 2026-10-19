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Home > News > Sarah Palin

Sarah Palin Holds Cancer-Stricken Hockey Star Boyfriend's Hand During Bedside Vigil as She Thanks Fans' Support — 'Prayers Are Appreciated'

Picture of Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay
Source: MEGA; @SARAHPALIN97/Instagram

Sarah Palin has posted a picture of herself holding boyfriend Ron Duguay's hand at his bedside in the hospital.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

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Sarah Palin has posted a poignant picture of herself holding her hockey star’s boyfriend's hand in the hospital as he battles Stage 4 cancer,RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former vice presidential nominee, 62, updated her Instagram Stories with a post featuring herself by Ron Duguay's bedside.

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Sarah Palin's Messages of Hope

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Picture of Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay
Source: MEGA

Palin also shared a supportive message to Ron Duguay.

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The former New York Rangers star, 69, is seen reaching out to Palin by placing his hand on her wrist, while she tentatively touches him as he lies in bed.

She wrote on the post, "Prayers for Ron Duguay are appreciated," and added three more pictures alongside a message reading: "I know God can. I’m asking him to. And even if the answer looks different, I know by now to still hold onto him."

Palin has remained largely silent as Duguay fights the illness, letting his daughter Shay Thomas update fans with his latest developments.

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'I Will Not Stop Praying'

Picture of Ron Duguay
Source: GOFUNDME

Duguay is battling Stage 4 colon cancer.

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Days earlier, Thomas shared a new post saying Duguay "will never stop fighting" and is starting to "heal" as he battles cancer.

She, too, thanked well-wishers for reaching out in one of the two captions posted alongside a black-and-white picture of herself kissing the hockey legend on the head while he lies in a hospital bed.

Say wrote on Instagram: "God, I thank you for the healing work you have already done on my dad. I know you are still working even in the hardest moments.

"I will not stop praying, believing, and asking for healing."

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Ron Duguay's Daughter: 'Dad Will Never Stop Fighting'

Picture of Ron Duguay
Source: GOFUNDME

Duguay's daughter thanked fans for reaching out.

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In the second caption underneath the photo, she added: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and loves our dad so deeply. Your continued prayers, love, and support mean more to our family than you know.

"As you all know, Dad is a fighter, and he never stops fighting. We’re taking it one day at a time, holding to our faith, and believing in his healing.

"Please keep praying for our dad."

Duguay, 69, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer over a year ago, but the disease has since spread to his liver.

The ex-hockey star first fell ill in October 2024 after shoveling snow at Palin's Alaska home.

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Picture of Sarah Palin and Ron Duguay
Source: MEGA

Duguay has lost both his gallbladder and his appendix during the course of his treatment.

Testing confirmed he had Stage 4 cancer, and he secretly spent the next months fighting the illness in private before his daughters encouraged him to launch a GoFundMe page to raise money for a wealth of alternative treatments he's considering.

Speaking about Palin, Duguay told a publication: "I go there at different times.

"I help with her landscaping in the summer, and I help in the winter, clearing a little bit of snow, so I happened to be there in October... but unfortunately, I wasn't feeling myself, so I had to leave."

Duguay’s daughter has revealed how her father and Palin are "very close," but they "haven't been able to see each other as much lately because of what my dad is going through, and Sarah also has obligations caring for her son, Trig, who requires additional care."

The hockey legend says he lost both his gallbladder and his appendix during the course of his treatment.

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