Sarah Palin Holds Cancer-Stricken Hockey Star Boyfriend's Hand During Bedside Vigil as She Thanks Fans' Support — 'Prayers Are Appreciated'

The former New York Rangers star, 69, is seen reaching out to Palin by placing his hand on her wrist, while she tentatively touches him as he lies in bed.

She wrote on the post, "Prayers for Ron Duguay are appreciated," and added three more pictures alongside a message reading: "I know God can. I’m asking him to. And even if the answer looks different, I know by now to still hold onto him."

Palin has remained largely silent as Duguay fights the illness, letting his daughter Shay Thomas update fans with his latest developments.