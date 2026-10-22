Sarah Palin Shares Heartbreaking Message After Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Death at 69 Following Cancer Battle: 'Love Never Ends'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Sarah Palin shared a touching message after the death of her hockey star boyfriend.
The Alaskan politician, 62, took to social media to respond to the death of Ron Duguay, RadarOnline.com has learned. Duguay formerly played for the New York Rangers.
Sarah Palin Mourns Boyfriend Ron Duguay
Alongside an announcement of the NHL star's death, she wrote, "It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."
The famous politician signed off her message with a simple S in red coloring.
Duguay and Palin started dating in 2022.
The family announced Duguay's passing early on October 22, 2026. His daughter, Shay Thomas, revealed he died after a "hard-fought battle with cancer."
She penned, "Our hearts are broken. We love you forever, Dad."
Inside Duguay's Cancer Battle
Duguay was diagnosed with cancer in late 2024.
The family has been very open about Duguay's cancer journey, and he appeared to be getting better earlier this year. In August 2026, Thomas shared an update, claiming his rest results were turning over better results. She added a caveat that there was still a lot of work ahead.
By October, his health appeared to back slip, though, as Thomas shared a fresh update. She wrote on Instagram, "I wasn’t planning on posting anything. but I believe in the power of prayer, and right now, we need all the prayers we can get. And I know so many love him so much. Please keep our dad in your prayers."
A few days later, she thanked fans and asked for further prayers.
Fans Send Condolences
Duguay's cancer and death stirred up wide support from the hockey community, who were heartbroken to hear of the loss. One person wrote, "Praying for super natural peace to surround you and your family. I love my daddy to cancer when I was 13 he’s pain free now and fought the good fight."
Another added, "I’m so sorry for your loss. Far too many of us have felt the pain of cancer taking a loved one."
A third said, "I’m so sad, I’m sorry for your loss Shay. Your dad was a wonderful guy. I got to spend some time with him at a number of charity hockey and golf events. I loved his energy. I hope you and your family are together leaning on one another. I know our hockey community is hurting today too. I’m going to miss my friend. Sending my love."
Palin and Duguay Went Public in 2022
Palin and Duguay began dating in 2022 after he reached out to the rightwing politician on Instagram after her divorce. They went public when Duguay accompanied Palin to her defamation trial against The New York Times.
Thomas described Palin as "incredibly supportive" throughout Duguay's cancer journey, staying "involved" despite their long-distance struggles. They “always remained close.”
Duguay was drafted No. 13 overall by the Rangers in the 1977 Draft, wearing the number 10 on his jersey. He also played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings. He played 864 games, finishing with 274 goals and 346 assists.