Sarah Palin Shares Heartbreaking Message After Boyfriend Ron Duguay's Death at 69 Following Cancer Battle: 'Love Never Ends'

The Alaskan politician, 62, took to social media to respond to the death of Ron Duguay, RadarOnline.com has learned. Duguay formerly played for the New York Rangers.

Palin opened up about the loss of her boyfriend.

Alongside an announcement of the NHL star's death, she wrote, "It's with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends."

The famous politician signed off her message with a simple S in red coloring.

Duguay and Palin started dating in 2022.

The family announced Duguay's passing early on October 22, 2026. His daughter, Shay Thomas, revealed he died after a "hard-fought battle with cancer."

She penned, "Our hearts are broken. We love you forever, Dad."