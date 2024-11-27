Home > Exclusives Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Rod Stewart's Sad Last Days: 'Dying' Rocker Is Paying $300,000 of His Own Cash to Play 'Farewell Gig' in Glastonbury's Legends Slot Source: MEGA Rod Stewart paid a massive sum to fly his band from America to England for the 2025 Glastonbury Festival. By: Radar Staff Nov. 27 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Rocker Rod Stewart is shelling out a massive chunk of money for what could be his last performance ever. RadarOnline.com can reveal the staggering final amount the singer paid to make his upcoming show at Glastonbury Festival as epic as possible, as he is "painfully aware" of his declining health at 79.

Source: MEGA Stewart will perform in the Legends Slot at the legendary musical festival on June 30, 2025.

Stewart was announced as the first act for the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, set to perform in the Legends Slot on June 30 on the Pyramid Stage. The artist, who headlined the Pyramid Stage in 2002, will make history in 2025 as the first artist to play the Legends Slot after previously headlining Glastonbury.

Source: MEGA The rocker admitted he would've 'paid $1 million' to make his Glastonbury performance the best it could be.

However, Stewart didn't cheapen out when it came to making the performance the best it could be – paying $300,000 to fly his band from America to England. The financial shock comes as Stewart recently admitted his "days are numbered", especially after coming out the other end of his previous battles with prostate and thyroid cancer.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Rod is doing his best, but even he knows Glastonbury 2025 could be his swan-song. "No artist gets paid a fortune for playing the festival, but because he knows he might not have long left he's willing to pay the extra money to bring his band over from the States as he is painfully aware it could be his final big gig on stage."

In another interview on Wednesday, Stewart elaborated on the upcoming festival, saying he knew "immediately" he would accept the offer to play and would've paid more to make it happen. He explained: "It's going to cost me a fortune to do it – $300,0000. I’ve got to bring all my band back from America, of course Glastonbury don’t pay for that. "But I don’t care if it cost me $1 million, I would have done it. This is a great honor. It really is the greatest honor."

Source: MEGA Stewart's upcoming show comes after the singer previously admitted his 'days were numbered'.

Glastonbury pays artists less than other major festivals, using the savings to support charities. Despite this, top artists are still eager to perform due to the festival's prestige. Though Stewart will lose $300,000 performing at Glastonbury, the prestige of the Legends Slot could boost his reputation, potentially recouping the loss through ticket sales or increased streaming.

Upon accepting the offer, Stewart wrote on Instagram: "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be playing Glastonbury Festival 2025!" He added: "After all these years, I’m proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I’ll see you there!"

While Stewart is excited about the upcoming gig, some critics believe his booking in the Legends Slot will be "the final nail in the coffin" for the struggling British music festival. One fan wrote on X: "Rod Stewart needs to retire. The legends slot will be painful to watch/listen to #Glastonbury." Another said: "Imagine spending nearly $500 on a ticket only to discover that Rod Stewart is the main act. You're going to want to hope there's a decent act on elsewhere."

The Glastonbury announcement comes shortly after the rockstar proved he hadn't given up his hard-partying ways, with new photos showing him being loaded into the backseat of a limo after an alcohol-fueled night out in August. The raspy-voiced legend previously confessed: "I'm aware my days are numbered, but I've got no fear."

On refusing to live out his twilight years without booze, Stewart added: "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket. I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can." While he signaled no intention to quit drinking, he acknowledged his age has caught up to him: "I’m not like I was in the ’70s and ’80s and I can’t stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays, I have to protect my voice before and after every show."

Source: MEGA Stewart has prioritized his health after suffering from prostate and thyroid cancer.

Despite his alleged excessive drinking, Stewart has insisted he is focused on his health after previous battles with two types of cancer. The rock n' roll legend admitted: "I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men, in particular, should take advantage of all the wonderful ­medical science out there.