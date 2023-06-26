Robbery Suspect Demands Facebook Friend Request From Victim at Gunpoint, Tells Her She's 'Too Pretty to Rob'
An Indiana man demanded a woman befriend him on Facebook after he robbed her at gunpoint, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Amber Beraun of Indianapolis, Indiana, claimed she was forced to send the robber a Facebook friend request — and was subjected to disturbing messages from the man, who allegedly told her she was "too pretty to rob."
Beraun explained to the local news that she had just come home from a long day of work on May 8.
The victim said it was around 4 AM when she arrived home and stopped to check the mailbox before heading inside. It was then that a man, later identified as Damien Boyce, approached her. Beraun said that initially, she wasn't aware that Boyce was armed.
"He took it out of his pocket to show me what was going on — let me into your house," Beraun told WRTV. "I did not do that."
After refusing to let him into her home, Beraun said she offered Boyce all the money she had on her, about $100. Beraun claimed that Boyce then asked her at gunpoint if she had a boyfriend — and demanded that she befriend him online.
Boyce allegedly went as far as pointing out which Facebook profile was his. Despite initial apprehension, Beraun decided the Facebook friend request was her best shot at escaping unscathed.
"I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave, and he did," Beraun continued.
While she thought the request would be the end of their interaction, Indianapolis Metro Police said Boyce began contacting Beraun in a series of disturbing messages.
"Look you know I'mma pay you back. It's a f----- up way to meet someone, but d--- you wass [sic] to [sic] pretty to rob," read one of Boyce's messages to Beraun, according to law enforcement.
Not wanting to flame tensions, Beraun responded, "I believe you man. I can tell you're sweet, times just got rough. I know that."
Boyce took the message as an opportunity to invite Beraun to "come chill."
"He really tried to rob me of my own things, but he took away my sense of safety from my own home," Beraun said, shaken by the events. "It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes.
"It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night."
Boyce was arrested and charged for a separate robbery on June 12, when he allegedly shot two people and hit a third person with a brick. The suspect barricaded himself inside a building before he surrendered to a SWAT team.
Boyce was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, burglary, battery, and criminal recklessness — and received charges for robbing Beraun at gunpoint. He was being held on $7,500 bond.