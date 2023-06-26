Robbery Suspect Demands Facebook Friend Request From Victim at Gunpoint, Tells Her She's 'Too Pretty to Rob'

An Indiana man demanded a woman befriend him on Facebook after he robbed her at gunpoint, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Amber Beraun of Indianapolis, Indiana, claimed she was forced to send the robber a Facebook friend request — and was subjected to disturbing messages from the man, who allegedly told her she was "too pretty to rob."

Beraun explained to the local news that she had just come home from a long day of work on May 8.