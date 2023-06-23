Florida Woman Threatened to Gut Boyfriend Like 'a Deer:’ Friend
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Holbrook went out with Jessica Stiegel, a friend of the victim, on June 15, two days before the deadly incident. According to Stiegel, Holbrook had several drinks and then allegedly told her: “I'm going to kill him and take a knife into his stomach and rip upward to his throat like I'm gutting a deer.”
Stiegel claimed Holbrook was “in love” with Nulisch and the two “seemed like the perfect couple” but her personality changed after she would drink, according to the affidavit.
“She seemed so normal most of the time but when she drank, she'd become a monster and a switch would flip, and she'd start screaming and throwing things and hitting Tyler,” Stiegel said.
Around 3 a.m. on June 17, the couple’s roommate woke up to Holbrook screaming that she needed help. The roommate then found Nulisch in a pool of blood. When she asked what happened, a police report states Nulisch responded, “That b**** shot me in the back.”
He died from his injuries.
According to police, Holbrook changed her story, at first claiming she had a “gap” in her memory and later alleging Nulisch attacked her. Holbrook denied she shot her boyfriend.
Police arrested Holbrook on a count of premeditated murder and was being held on a $750,000 bond at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.