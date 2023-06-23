Florida Woman Threatened to Gut Boyfriend Like 'a Deer:’ Friend

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet, Holbrook went out with Jessica Stiegel, a friend of the victim, on June 15, two days before the deadly incident. According to Stiegel, Holbrook had several drinks and then allegedly told her: “I'm going to kill him and take a knife into his stomach and rip upward to his throat like I'm gutting a deer.”

Stiegel claimed Holbrook was “in love” with Nulisch and the two “seemed like the perfect couple” but her personality changed after she would drink, according to the affidavit.