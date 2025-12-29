Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Autopsy Reports Blocked by Judge... as Investigators Desperately Try to Make Sense of Horrific Murders

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

The Medical Examiner's officer has been forced to place a security hold on the Reiner's autopsy cases.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

In a stunning move, a Los Angeles judge has blocked the County's Medical Examiner's Office from releasing autopsy reports on late actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The ME's office announced in a Monday, December 29, press release that they had received "a court order, initiated by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), to place a security hold on" the autopsy cases of the Reiners, who were found slaughtered in their beds on December 14. Their troubled son, Nick, has been charged with their murders.

Article continues below advertisement

No More Details Will Be Released 'Until Further Notice'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's cause of death was already revealed to be from 'multiple sharp force injuries.'

The office noted that "While the cause and manner of death were previously released on these cases, due to the court order, the information is no longer available. No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice."

The Medical Examiner previously revealed that "multiple sharp force injuries" were the cause of the Reiners' deaths, and the information has now been pulled from their website.

The office said that it "understands the public’s interest in these cases and remains committed to transparency when possible," and that more information will be made available "once the court order is lifted." It referred all further inquiries about the Reiners' deaths to the LAPD.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Could Face the Death Penalty

Photo of Nick Reiner.
Source: @jakereiner/Facebook

The death penalty has not been taken off the table in Nick Reiner's murder case.

The move came as quite a surprise since the ME revealed the causes of death 12 days earlier on December 17.

The day prior, Nick, 32, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder "with a special circumstance of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon" by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. The unemployed onetime screenwriter faces life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted, and the death penalty has not been taken off the table as a punishment option.

Longtime drug addict Nick was arrested just over five hours after his sister Romy found her parents' bloody and lifeless bodies inside their Brentwood, California, mansion around 3:30 p.m. He surrendered peacefully to a task force of LAPD officers and US Marshals who tracked him to a convenience store in the city's Exposition Park area, about 14 miles from the murder scene.

Article continues below advertisement

'Family Violece' Cases Are 'Heart-Wrenching'

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: AOL Build Series/YouTube

Rob Reiner sent his son to rehab more than 18 times since the age of 15 to battle his raging drug addiction.

When announcing Nick's charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman noted how "brutal" the crimes were.

"Prosecuting cases involving family violence are some of the most challenging and heart-wrenching we face because of the intimate and often brutal nature of the crimes," he declared.

"Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken," Hochman added about prosecuting Nick.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump White House Chaos: Inside Prez's Plan to 'Purge' His Inner Circle as Administration Continues to Drown in Controversy

photo of Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry's Lawyer Blasts $77Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit as a 'Money Grab Scam' as Leaked Text Messages Shed New Light on Charges

'I'm Afraid of My Son'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner reportedly confided to friend that he was 'afraid' of deeply troubled son Nick.

Nick was reportedly battling schizophrenia and living under his parents' supervision in their guest house at the time of the murders.

The Reiners were so afraid of leaving their son alone and unattended that they brought him to a Christmas party thrown by friend Conan O'Brien.

After reportedly "freaking everyone out" at the party with his disturbing and antisocial behavior, Rob pulled Nick aside, where the two are said to have gotten into a loud argument witnessed by partygoers.

The A Few Good Men director reportedly told pals after the clash about Nick, "I'm petrified of him. I can't believe I'm going to say this, but I'm afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me." Hours later, the Reiners were found dead.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.