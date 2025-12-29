Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Autopsy Reports Blocked by Judge... as Investigators Desperately Try to Make Sense of Horrific Murders

The office noted that "While the cause and manner of death were previously released on these cases, due to the court order, the information is no longer available. No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice."

The Medical Examiner previously revealed that "multiple sharp force injuries" were the cause of the Reiners' deaths, and the information has now been pulled from their website.

The office said that it "understands the public’s interest in these cases and remains committed to transparency when possible," and that more information will be made available "once the court order is lifted." It referred all further inquiries about the Reiners' deaths to the LAPD.