Troubled Nick Reiner 'Wanted to Obtain a Gun' Before Parents Rob and Michele's Throats Were Slit While in Bed — 'Everything Escalated Incredibly Quickly'

Chilling new details about Rob Reiner's troubled son Nick's behavior in the days leading up to the murder of the legendary director and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have emerged.

Sources claimed shortly before the double homicide, Nick expressed a desire to own a gun, though it's unclear if any steps to purchase a weapon were made, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While reflecting on the tragedy and Nick's alleged actions, insiders close to the situation reportedly said: "Everything escalated incredibly quickly."