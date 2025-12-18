Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Appeared 'Drained and Abnormal' Just Days Before Allegedly Slaughtering His Parents Using a Knife

Nick was a regular at the Sinclair gas station in the heart of Brentwood, California, about two miles from the Reiners' longtime home, where the troubled former screenwriter was living in his parents' guest house.

One employee told TMZ that Nick appeared "tired and was unusually standoffish" when they saw him two weeks before the killings.

The person said the nepo baby regularly popped in to buy Marlboro Lights cigarettes, and during his last stop, didn't appear to be under the influence of either booze or drugs.

Nick was a longtime self-professed drug addict who had been to rehab 18 times since the age of 15.

The outlet notes that Rob and Michele had been customers for "years" at the town's central gas station, and employees had known Nick since he was a troubled teenager.