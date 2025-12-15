Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Celebrity deaths

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Admitted They 'Didn't Bond A Lot' as He's Arrested After Parents Are Found Dead With 'Throats Slit' Inside Home

Photo of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner's son, Nick,. previously said he didn't 'bond' with his famous father... years before being arrested for his murder.

Profile Image

Dec. 15 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Years before Rob Reiner's son, Nick, was arrested and accused of murdering the movie director and his wife, Michele, the troubled young adult admitted they didn't have the strongest relationship growing up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Back in 2016, the duo discussed working together on the flick Being Charlie, which Nick asked his dad to direct after he wrote the script with a friend.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Nick Reiner Say About His Childhood?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Nick Reiner was accused of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, on Sunday, December 14.
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Nick Reiner has been accused of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, on Sunday, December 14.

The movie, which centers on the son of a politician who finds love in rehab amid a drug addiction battle, was inspired by the family's real-life drama, as Nick has struggled with substance abuse and homelessness.

"It really clicked for me because we didn’t bond a lot as a kid," Nick confessed during a 2016 Build AOL interview alongside his father. "He really liked baseball, I liked basketball, and he could watch that with my brother – baseball – but I just, when I saw him do that, it was something that I’m interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, he really knows a lot,’ and it made me feel closer to him."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy.
Source: @romyreiner/instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter Romy (pictured above)..

"It’s interesting that Nick would talk about it in that way, because we did share that experience," the father-of-four shared. "You know, even though I’ve had a lot of experience making movies, and I said this to him many, many times, that he was the heart and soul of the film."

"So, when it came to making the film deeper and better, I would have to really defer to him. I mean, even though I have had all this experience in making films, the core of this film, I really had to look to him," the Princess Bride director explained. "I relied on him for giving it the honesty and the truth that it has."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner 'Resented' His Successful Father

Photo of In 2016, Nick admitted he and the movie director 'didn't bond a lot.'
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

In 2016, Nick admitted he and the movie director 'didn't bond a lot.'

Despite teaming up for the project, a source claimed Nick always "really resented" his dad and his string of accomplishments.

"[Nick] hated himself for not being as talented, prolific or beloved as his dad or grandad," a source claimed to a news outlet after the shocking deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Reiner Family Tragedy

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by daughter Romy.
Source: mega

Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies had 'knife wounds.'

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Usha and JD Vance

JD Vance's Wife Usha Reveals She 'Misses Things' From Old Life and Admits Only Wearing Wedding Ring 'Sometimes'... as Rumors Marriage to Veep Is Crumbling Ramp Up

Photo of Rob Reiner

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Reiner Hollywood Homicide Horror Latest — Iconic Director Had Time of His Life on Family Vacation in Devastating Final Posts… As His Ex-Junkie Son is Arrested

As Radar reported, Rob and Michele's bodies were found in their Brentwood, California, home on Sunday, December 14, with their throats slit.

They were discovered by their daughter Romy, who told authorities a family member "should be a suspect" because they're "dangerous."

On Monday, December 15, Nick was arrested. He's currently being held on a $4million bail.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner allegedly got into a 'loud argument' with Nick the night before they died.
Source: mega

Rob and Michele Reiner allegedly got into a 'loud argument' with Nick the night before they died.

Prior to the slaying, the parents had taken their son in, as he hit another rough patch with substance abuse.

The night before the murder, a source revealed Rob, Michele, and Nick attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. While at the bash, the father and son reportedly got into a "very loud argument," which resulted in the spouses leaving the shindig to go home.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.