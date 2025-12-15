Rob Reiner's Son Nick Admitted They 'Didn't Bond A Lot' as He's Arrested After Parents Are Found Dead With 'Throats Slit' Inside Home

Back in 2016, the duo discussed working together on the flick Being Charlie , which Nick asked his dad to direct after he wrote the script with a friend.

Years before Rob Reiner's son, Nick, was arrested and accused of murdering the movie director and his wife, Michele, the troubled young adult admitted they didn't have the strongest relationship growing up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It really clicked for me because we didn’t bond a lot as a kid," Nick confessed during a 2016 Build AOL interview alongside his father. "He really liked baseball, I liked basketball, and he could watch that with my brother – baseball – but I just, when I saw him do that, it was something that I’m interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, he really knows a lot,’ and it made me feel closer to him."

The movie, which centers on the son of a politician who finds love in rehab amid a drug addiction battle, was inspired by the family's real-life drama, as Nick has struggled with substance abuse and homelessness.

"It’s interesting that Nick would talk about it in that way, because we did share that experience," the father-of-four shared. "You know, even though I’ve had a lot of experience making movies, and I said this to him many, many times, that he was the heart and soul of the film."

"So, when it came to making the film deeper and better, I would have to really defer to him. I mean, even though I have had all this experience in making films, the core of this film, I really had to look to him," the Princess Bride director explained. "I relied on him for giving it the honesty and the truth that it has."