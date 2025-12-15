Rob Reiner's Son Nick Admitted They 'Didn't Bond A Lot' as He's Arrested After Parents Are Found Dead With 'Throats Slit' Inside Home
Dec. 15 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Years before Rob Reiner's son, Nick, was arrested and accused of murdering the movie director and his wife, Michele, the troubled young adult admitted they didn't have the strongest relationship growing up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Back in 2016, the duo discussed working together on the flick Being Charlie, which Nick asked his dad to direct after he wrote the script with a friend.
What Did Nick Reiner Say About His Childhood?
The movie, which centers on the son of a politician who finds love in rehab amid a drug addiction battle, was inspired by the family's real-life drama, as Nick has struggled with substance abuse and homelessness.
"It really clicked for me because we didn’t bond a lot as a kid," Nick confessed during a 2016 Build AOL interview alongside his father. "He really liked baseball, I liked basketball, and he could watch that with my brother – baseball – but I just, when I saw him do that, it was something that I’m interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, he really knows a lot,’ and it made me feel closer to him."
"It’s interesting that Nick would talk about it in that way, because we did share that experience," the father-of-four shared. "You know, even though I’ve had a lot of experience making movies, and I said this to him many, many times, that he was the heart and soul of the film."
"So, when it came to making the film deeper and better, I would have to really defer to him. I mean, even though I have had all this experience in making films, the core of this film, I really had to look to him," the Princess Bride director explained. "I relied on him for giving it the honesty and the truth that it has."
Nick Reiner 'Resented' His Successful Father
Despite teaming up for the project, a source claimed Nick always "really resented" his dad and his string of accomplishments.
"[Nick] hated himself for not being as talented, prolific or beloved as his dad or grandad," a source claimed to a news outlet after the shocking deaths.
Inside the Reiner Family Tragedy
As Radar reported, Rob and Michele's bodies were found in their Brentwood, California, home on Sunday, December 14, with their throats slit.
They were discovered by their daughter Romy, who told authorities a family member "should be a suspect" because they're "dangerous."
On Monday, December 15, Nick was arrested. He's currently being held on a $4million bail.
Prior to the slaying, the parents had taken their son in, as he hit another rough patch with substance abuse.
The night before the murder, a source revealed Rob, Michele, and Nick attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. While at the bash, the father and son reportedly got into a "very loud argument," which resulted in the spouses leaving the shindig to go home.