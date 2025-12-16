Rob Reiner Eerily Predicted 'This May Be The Last Time You Ever See Me' After 'Speaking Out' Against Trump... as Hollywood Icon and Wife Found Stabbed to Death

Ultra-liberal Rob railed against the Trump administration following pal Jimmy Kimmel's suspension by ABC in September over a misleading comment about MAGA-firebrand Charlie Kirk's assassination.

It came after Trump's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, warned that such claims could cause the agency to review licenses of ABC affiliates.

"Control the media, control the message. Make sure that only what we have to say and only what we believe will get out to the public,” Rob told CNN's Brianna Keiler about free speech under the Trump administration at the time.

The All in the Family alum then warned, "This may be the last time you ever see me because ... there's only a couple of us that are speaking out in this hard way. And I, we, hope and we know that there will be others. And so I don't think you can destroy a whole industry."