Rob Reiner Eerily Predicted 'This May Be The Last Time You Ever See Me' After 'Speaking Out' Against Trump... as Hollywood Icon and Wife Found Stabbed to Death
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner made a chilling prediction in his last interview about the state of Hollywood under Donald Trump's presidency, saying that it may be the "last time you will ever see me," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The beloved Hollywood star and director and his wife, Michele, were found dead inside their Brentwood, California, mansion on Sunday, December 14. Their son Nick, who had a long history of drug addiction and behavioral issues, was arrested for the alleged murders of his parents.
'There Will Be Others'
Ultra-liberal Rob railed against the Trump administration following pal Jimmy Kimmel's suspension by ABC in September over a misleading comment about MAGA-firebrand Charlie Kirk's assassination.
It came after Trump's FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, warned that such claims could cause the agency to review licenses of ABC affiliates.
"Control the media, control the message. Make sure that only what we have to say and only what we believe will get out to the public,” Rob told CNN's Brianna Keiler about free speech under the Trump administration at the time.
The All in the Family alum then warned, "This may be the last time you ever see me because ... there's only a couple of us that are speaking out in this hard way. And I, we, hope and we know that there will be others. And so I don't think you can destroy a whole industry."
Rob Reiner Fumed Over Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
Rob seethed over Kimmel's suspension, "I'm a friend of Jimmy's. And what happened to him is unconscionable. It just can't happen."
The ABC late-night host said in his September 15 monologue, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."
However, authorities made it clear two days earlier that Kirk's alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, had been indoctrinated by far-left ideology and hated the right.
Rob Reiner Raged About Donald Trump Before His Murder
Rob went on to hammer the president during his CNN appearance, claiming, "We're in a war. We're in a war right now for our democracy."
"Trump has declared war on this democracy. He throws people out of the country without due process. He takes funds that were appropriated by Congress, refuses to distribute them, in clear contradiction to the Constitution, the separation of powers," he continued.
The When Harry Met Sally director raged about Trump, "This is a man who is a convicted felon, an adjudicated s-- offender, and he has decided that our 250 years of American democracy is going to be wiped out, and he's doing it within the last eight months."
Trump's Controversial Comments
Trump showed no empathy towards the director of The Princess Bride when writing about his murder on Monday, December 15, in a vile Truth Social post.
"A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS," the president huffed.
Trump went on to scoff about Rob, "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," before telling the late couple to "rest in peace!"