RJ Mitte 'Couldn't Ask for a Better Role': Actor Brought Real-Life Cerebral Palsy Battle to 'Breaking Bad' Gig Years Before Tragic Death

Mitte landed what would become his most famous role only two years after he began acting.

"Nobody has ever been negative about my disorder," he said in a resurfaced 2008 interview shared with Radar. "I couldn’t ask for a better role."

Growing up, Mitte persevered through physical therapy, sports, regular exercise, and more, so he did not need to regularly rely on walking aids to be mobile. However, his hard work nearly cost him the gig with AMC.

"RJ has a little trouble with speech, but otherwise you would hardly know that he has cerebral palsy," his manager Addison Witt said at the time. "The director rejected him three times, but RJ simply worked harder to portray a more severely affected victim."

"RJ has worked all his life to overcome some of his handicaps," added Witt. "It’s quite a challenge to revert back to portray the level of disability the director wanted."