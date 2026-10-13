EXCLUSIVE: 'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Lowly Net Worth Revealed After Manager 'Rip-Off'

Mitte, who played Walter White's son in the acclaimed AMC series, revealed in a November 2025 interview that his earnings were considerably smaller than fans imagined.

Speaking on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Mitte said about his pay: "(It's) not even close (to what people think.) I've paid more in taxes than what I got from Breaking Bad... and I had a bad business manager, so I got royally hammered."

The actor alleged a manager he hired as a teenager diverted money intended for federal taxes, leaving him facing substantial unpaid bills, penalties, and interest.

According to Mitte, the manager allegedly retained funds earmarked for the Internal Revenue Service while supplying falsified paperwork suggesting the payments had been completed. Mitte also claimed he discovered the problem only after receiving correspondence from tax authorities demanding outstanding payments.

The financial consequences were considerable, with the star saying he spent a decade clearing debts arising from the alleged misconduct.

He also claimed more than a dozen other performers had been affected by the manager's activities, including younger actors and people with disabilities.

The alleged operation involved offshore accounts and shell companies, although Mitte never publicly identified the individual responsible or disclosed his personal losses.