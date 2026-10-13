EXCLUSIVE: 'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte's Lowly Net Worth Revealed After Manager 'Rip-Off'
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 3:30 p.m. ET
RJ Mitte was worth an estimated $500,000 when he died, despite starring in one of television's biggest dramas, after claiming a former business manager mishandled his money and left him battling years of tax debt, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Breaking Bad actor, who died on Monday, October 12, in Brownsville, Texas, at age 34, by suicide, had previously challenged reports suggesting his fortune reached $5million.
'I've Paid More In Taxes Than What I Got From Breaking Bad'
Mitte, who played Walter White's son in the acclaimed AMC series, revealed in a November 2025 interview that his earnings were considerably smaller than fans imagined.
Speaking on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Mitte said about his pay: "(It's) not even close (to what people think.) I've paid more in taxes than what I got from Breaking Bad... and I had a bad business manager, so I got royally hammered."
The actor alleged a manager he hired as a teenager diverted money intended for federal taxes, leaving him facing substantial unpaid bills, penalties, and interest.
According to Mitte, the manager allegedly retained funds earmarked for the Internal Revenue Service while supplying falsified paperwork suggesting the payments had been completed. Mitte also claimed he discovered the problem only after receiving correspondence from tax authorities demanding outstanding payments.
The financial consequences were considerable, with the star saying he spent a decade clearing debts arising from the alleged misconduct.
He also claimed more than a dozen other performers had been affected by the manager's activities, including younger actors and people with disabilities.
The alleged operation involved offshore accounts and shell companies, although Mitte never publicly identified the individual responsible or disclosed his personal losses.
Alleged Financial Misconduct Undermined Television Success
His experience was particularly painful because his breakthrough role had initially appeared to offer long-term financial security.
Mitte joined Breaking Bad in 2008, portraying Walter 'Flynn' White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's character, Walter White.
He appeared in 56 episodes across five seasons before the series concluded in 2013. However, Mitte explained his first appearance earned him the minimum Screen Actors Guild payment, reflecting his limited negotiating power as an inexperienced performer.
The series subsequently became an international phenomenon, winning 16 Primetime Emmy Awards and attracting millions of viewers through streaming.
But Mitte stressed the show's enormous popularity did not translate into substantial personal wealth.
He explained streaming residuals were considerably smaller than traditional television payments, while agents, managers, and professional expenses consumed significant portions of his income.
RJ Mitte Rebuilt Finances and Warned Young Performers
After discovering the alleged financial irregularities he suffered, Mitte hired lawyers, accountants and new financial advisers to investigate his affairs.
The experience prompted him to encourage other young performers to scrutinize their finances rather than surrender complete control to professional representatives.
Mitte subsequently slowly rebuilt his finances through independent films, speaking engagements, modeling and investments.
His later screen appearances included roles in The Recall, The Oak Room and The Guardians of Justice.
He also modeled for Gap and appeared on the runway for fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.
Disability Advocacy and Family Life Beyond Hollywood
Born in Mississippi, Mitte had cerebral palsy and became a prominent campaigner for disability representation in entertainment. He supported United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's Hospital while serving as president of The Mitte Foundation.
Mitte became engaged to his longtime girlfriend Kennedy Suarez in October 2025.
His representatives confirmed his death on Monday, while authorities continued investigating the circumstances. Mitte was not only a dedicated disability activist and working actor.
He also supported his family, raised his younger sister and cared for his paralyzed mother.
In 2013, Mitte revealed he lived with his mother and his sister, then aged 12, at the time.