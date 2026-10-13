RJ Mitte Confessed Financial Struggles and Bemoaned 'Bad Business Manager' 11 Months Before Tragic Death
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 9:07 a.m. ET
R.J. Mitte opened up about his financial struggles in one of his final interviews.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 34-year-old actor, who allegedly died by suicide on Monday, claimed earnings from his breakout role in Breaking Bad were drawfed by taxes and he "paid to keep his career going."
'Not Even (Close)' To Becoming Millionaire
Mitte told how that he did not receive any residuals due to the show making it big on streaming and admitted he was "not even (close)" to becoming a millionaire.
He said: "Just the name of the game with it, you know.
"I was paying to keep pushing forward and to keep doing that and everything went back into the business."
During his appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Mitte shook his head when discussing whether he made a profit from starring on the show or earned any "excess" after his bills were paid.
'It Was A Struggle Every Year'
He added: 'Breaking Bad was not, like, very lucrative as far as like across the board.
'Every season we were told that we were canceled. We just did not have the viewership until streaming,' he continued.
'You know that was our big moment, when streaming came in and people binge-viewed Breaking Bad,' he added. 'But up until that point, it was a struggle every year. It wasn't much.'
When the cohosts of the podcast asked him about rumors online that claimed he was worth $3 to $5 million, he denied the speculation.
'I think it's what I've earned in my entire life,' he said.
Actor Passed Away On October 12
Mitte says had a Coogan Account, a trust to protect a minor's earnings as a performer into which 15 percent of the minor's earnings must be set aside until they reach the age of majority.
The actor, who played Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad — the son of meth kingpin played by Bryan Cranston, also admitted in the interview: 'One thing that did put a damper on me, I did have a bad business manager.
TMZ reported that Mitte died on Monday, October 12, in Texas, citing a county official. Law enforcement is continuing its investigation.
His rep later confirmed he died by suicide.
Mitte battled cerebral palsy, a neurological condition that was incorporated into his breakout role in the acclaimed series.
He credited the condition with helping him secure the part.
"I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today without my disability. I utilized everything I know about living with cerebral palsy for my role in Breaking Bad," Mitte shared in a 2016 interview.
He explained, "It was my acting ability that landed me the role, although my disability helped get me the part of Walt Junior – like everyone else, I went through a grueling audition process."
While appearing on the The Joe Vulpis Podcast on October 5, one week before his death, Mitte revealed that as a child, he spent years undergoing grueling physical, occupational, and speech therapy, including having his feet bound, to improve his mobility and avoid relying on walking aids, only for his Breaking Bad role to require crutches.
"I worked really, really hard to not rely on the aids of anything that would inhibit my mobility," he shared, noting that creator and director Vince Gilligan wrote the role based on a friend with cerebral palsy who used walking aids.”