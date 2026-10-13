RJ Mitte Confessed Financial Struggles and Bemoaned 'Bad Business Manager' 11 Months Before Tragic Death

Mitte told how that he did not receive any residuals due to the show making it big on streaming and admitted he was "not even (close)" to becoming a millionaire.

He said: "Just the name of the game with it, you know.

"I was paying to keep pushing forward and to keep doing that and everything went back into the business."

During his appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast, Mitte shook his head when discussing whether he made a profit from starring on the show or earned any "excess" after his bills were paid.