EXCLUSIVE: RJ Mitte Was Hoping for 'Breaking Bad' Return Days Before His Death

His cause of death remains unknown, with authorities investigating the circumstances around his shock passing, though it has been confirmed he died by suicide.

Speaking to podcaster Joe Vulpis in footage shared on Instagram on October 7, Mitte suggested the conclusion of Breaking Bad had left considerable scope for another chapter involving the surviving members of the White family.

He said: "I don't think it was an end – I think it was really the end of Heisenberg's journey."

Mitte, who portrayed the son of Bryan Cranston, 70, and Anna Gunn, 58, believed the family's experiences following the downfall of Walter White could provide compelling material for another production.

He said: "But I don't think that was the end of Skyler and Walt and Holly's journey. You know I think there's a lot of unanswered questions there, that for them will probably never be answered."

The actor appeared enthusiastic about revisiting the fictional family's complicated relationships, although he acknowledged any continuation would need to respect the original show's reputation.

He added: "I think there's still a big step for the White family. There's always more to be told. But you got to tell it right."