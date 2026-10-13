EXCLUSIVE: RJ Mitte Was Hoping for 'Breaking Bad' Return Days Before His Death
Oct. 13 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
RJ Mitte was hoping to revive his Breaking Bad character and explore the White family's unfinished story just five days before his sudden death at 34, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, who played Walter White Jr. in all five seasons of the acclaimed AMC drama, died on Monday, October 12, at his home in Brownsville, Texas. Police discovered his body after responding to the property at approximately 12.50pm.
RJ Mitte Discussed Breaking Bad's Unanswered Questions Before Death
His cause of death remains unknown, with authorities investigating the circumstances around his shock passing, though it has been confirmed he died by suicide.
Speaking to podcaster Joe Vulpis in footage shared on Instagram on October 7, Mitte suggested the conclusion of Breaking Bad had left considerable scope for another chapter involving the surviving members of the White family.
He said: "I don't think it was an end – I think it was really the end of Heisenberg's journey."
Mitte, who portrayed the son of Bryan Cranston, 70, and Anna Gunn, 58, believed the family's experiences following the downfall of Walter White could provide compelling material for another production.
He said: "But I don't think that was the end of Skyler and Walt and Holly's journey. You know I think there's a lot of unanswered questions there, that for them will probably never be answered."
The actor appeared enthusiastic about revisiting the fictional family's complicated relationships, although he acknowledged any continuation would need to respect the original show's reputation.
He added: "I think there's still a big step for the White family. There's always more to be told. But you got to tell it right."
'I Just Want To Top 'Breaking Bad,' That's The Hardest.'
Mitte also admitted matching the extraordinary success of Breaking Bad represented an intimidating challenge for his subsequent acting career.
He said: "I just want to top Breaking Bad, that's the hardest."
Reflecting on the expectations established by the series, he added: "That is literally said, a bar for myself as a young man that is kinda unattainable. I tell people, 'Look, it's a long way down from the top of the mountain.'"
The interview excerpt, published alongside the caption "The White Family Isn't Over," became Mitte's final Instagram post.
Earlier this month, the actor had reunited with fellow Breaking Bad performer Luis Moncada, 49, during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico.
The pair participated in a hot air balloon experience organized with New Mexico United and StrangeKind Ballooning, celebrating the city where the acclaimed television drama was filmed and set.
Representative Pays Tribute to Actor and Disability Rights Advocate
Confirming his death, Mitte's representative said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."
Mitte lived with cerebral palsy, as did his Breaking Bad character, and became an outspoken advocate for disability representation throughout his career.
His performance in the hit series earned him the SAG-AFTRA Harold Russell Award in 2013, recognizing his contribution to portraying disability onscreen.
He subsequently worked with United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's while serving as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting charitable initiatives and greater inclusion.
His other television credits included Switched at Birth, The Guardians of Justice, Hannah Montana and Everybody Hates Chris.
Mitte died in Brownsvillle, Texas, with his publicist confirming to Reuters he took his own life.
The actor, who had cerebral palsy, drew on his own experience for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr in Breaking Bad, and Bryan Cranston, who played his father, has now paid tribute to his tragic former co-star on Instagram, writing he was in "deep despair" following the news of Mitte's death.