Ricky Martin Hashes Out Divorce Settlement With Ex Jwan Yosef as Exes Are Ready to Move on

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricky and his ex have informed the court they reached a deal that covers all issues including support and the division of their community property.

Ricky Martin and his ex-husband Jwan Yosef have reached a settlement in their divorce in record time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The details of the deal are currently under seal. As we first reported, the duo has been quickly moving through the various steps of the divorce.

Over the past couple of weeks, the two exchanged a ton of financial information with each other to help the negotiations. In the end, the two were able to reach an amicable understanding.

Sources tell RadarOnline.com the two are both eager to put the relationship in the past and start new.