Ricky Martin Hashes Out Divorce Settlement With Ex Jwan Yosef as Exes Are Ready to Move on
Ricky Martin and his ex-husband Jwan Yosef have reached a settlement in their divorce in record time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ricky and his ex have informed the court they reached a deal that covers all issues including support and the division of their community property.
The details of the deal are currently under seal. As we first reported, the duo has been quickly moving through the various steps of the divorce.
Over the past couple of weeks, the two exchanged a ton of financial information with each other to help the negotiations. In the end, the two were able to reach an amicable understanding.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com the two are both eager to put the relationship in the past and start new.
Last month, Ricky and Jwan shocked the world when they announced they were splitting after 6 years of marriage.
"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple said in a joint statement.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” the couple added.
Soon after the statement was released, Ricky filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In his petition, the entertainer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.
He demanded joint custody of their children. In addition, he revealed the couple signed a prenup before getting hitched. Ricky asked for the prenup to be enforced in the deal.
Jwan did not fight Ricky’s request nor did he cause any sort of drama in the proceedings.
In his original filing, Martin noted that “Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party per the terms of their Premarital Agreement. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof.”
Martin did agree to pay Jwan’s legal bills in the case.