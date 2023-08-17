Ricky Martin’s Estranged Husband Jwan Yosef Hires Powerhouse Lawyer in Divorce, Ready to Move on From Singer
Ricky Martin’s estranged husband Jwan Yosef has hired a team of lawyers to represent him in court as the exes attempt to work out a divorce settlement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Yosef’s team consists of lawyer Lisa Meyer and Dorren Olsen from the firm Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers.
Meyer is one of the top divorce lawyers in LA. She has previously represented Dr. Paul Nassif in his split from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and even worked for Khloe Kardashian for a period in her split from Lamar Odom.
Yosef’s lawyers informed the court their client has turned over financial information to Martin. He produced a list of monthly income and expenses and a full schedule of his assets and debts. He even created a list of what he believes to be community property.
Martin recently handed over his own records to his ex. The two are speeding through the divorce process as sources claim they both want to move on with their lives.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Martin and his husband announced they were splitting after 6 years of marriage.
"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the statement read.
"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other,” the couple added.
After the statement was released, Martin filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.
Martin demanded joint custody of their children and revealed the couple signed a prenup before getting hitched.
In his filing, Martin noted that “Petitioner has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party per the terms of their Premarital Agreement. Petitioner reserves the right to amend this Petition or to conform the Petition to proof.”
Martin said he would pay Yosef’s legal bills in the case.
Yosef has yet to respond to the divorce petition or reveal whether he plans to fight the prenup terms.