EXCLUSIVE: Richard Simmons' Family Jewels Bust-Up Rages On – And Radar Has All the Details in Latest Estate War Twist

Court documents list the lost treasures as three pairs of the star's signature short shorts, exercise outfits, song lyrics he composed for a musical, sentimental items and an estimated $1million worth of bling, including a $219,000 emerald-cut diamond ring – and Leonard claimed the culprit is Richard's longtime live-in caretaker, Teresa Reveles Muro, 74.

The steamed sibling believes Muro, who is a co-trustee of the estate, swiped the keepsakes because she was "upset that Richard named Leonard the beneficiary of his life insurance policy and did not include her."

According to his filing, "She is upset that Leonard asked her to return property that she removed from the house when she left so that it could be administered through the Trust," states a petition filed by Leonard seeking a special administrator to referee the months-long squabble.

In a ferocious clapback, Muro charged Leonard has no way of refuting her claims that generous Richard gifted her the jewelry – especially since he wasn't close to his famous brother.