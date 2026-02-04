EXCLUSIVE: Richard Simmons' Family Jewels Bust-Up Rages On – And Radar Has All the Details in Latest Estate War Twist
Feb. 4 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Richard Simmons' quirky life has been exposed in the court battle over the late fitness guru's $20million estate, and RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal never-before-seen photographs of his jewelry and iconic striped gym shorts that are at the center of the legal fistfight.
Leonard Simmons, Richard's 79-year-old brother, is charging the valuable items disappeared shortly after the Sweatin' to the Oldies legend died at age 76 in July 2024, following a fall inside his swanky Hollywood Hills home.
Brother Claims Caretaker Stole Bling
Court documents list the lost treasures as three pairs of the star's signature short shorts, exercise outfits, song lyrics he composed for a musical, sentimental items and an estimated $1million worth of bling, including a $219,000 emerald-cut diamond ring – and Leonard claimed the culprit is Richard's longtime live-in caretaker, Teresa Reveles Muro, 74.
The steamed sibling believes Muro, who is a co-trustee of the estate, swiped the keepsakes because she was "upset that Richard named Leonard the beneficiary of his life insurance policy and did not include her."
According to his filing, "She is upset that Leonard asked her to return property that she removed from the house when she left so that it could be administered through the Trust," states a petition filed by Leonard seeking a special administrator to referee the months-long squabble.
In a ferocious clapback, Muro charged Leonard has no way of refuting her claims that generous Richard gifted her the jewelry – especially since he wasn't close to his famous brother.
Caretaker Says Brothers Were Estranged
"Leonard had not even been to visit his brother in person for more than six and one-half years prior to his death," Muro claimed in a reply to Leonard's theft accusations.
"Leonard further threatened Teresa by asserting that if she did not comply with his demands, she would lose her inheritance from Richard as a beneficiary of the Trust."
In her defense, Muro also included a declaration from Richard's longtime personal assistant, Michelle Matz, who wrote the curly-haired health fanatic was a prolific gift-giver and that he and Muro acted like a "married couple."
Jewels, Dolls, Photos Allegedly Missing
Muro also filed a petition seeking $153,968 in legal fees from Leonard, claiming the money was used to fend off the allegations that she stole two diamond and gold Cartier watches worth $80,853, three diamond rings worth $414,860, a diamond band worth $39,441, and two pairs of gold cufflinks worth nearly $10,000.
Leonard is also accusing Muro of swiping a 5x7 photograph of Richard's mother holding him as a baby with Leonard at her knee, an acrylic doll of a Hula Hoop Girl, several of Richard's tennis shoes and tank tops and his framed "birth certificate with his feet imprints."
Also said to be missing is a doll Richard commissioned to honor his mother, which held a prominent position at the foot of his stairs and that Richard would say "good morning" and "good night" to on a daily basis, Leonard's court documents state.
Caretaker Told to Return Estate Property
Leonard's attorney wrote in an October 2024 exchange with the caretaker's lawyer: "Muro had a close relationship with Richard based on her 36 years of service.
"That relationship does not allow her to circumvent the administration of the Trust, for which Leonard is responsible. She needs to immediately return everything that she took from the estate and provide honest, coherent explanations as to any property that is missing."
Muro claimed Richard gifted her jewelry and admitted to grabbing the shorts because his clothes and other items were being donated to charity.
"Teresa believed the shorts were being discarded and did not want them to be taken to charity," her court filing reads. "Teresa took them because they were of sentimental value to her."