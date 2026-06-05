Richard Gere Claims He's 'Deeply Ashamed' of the U.S. and Trashes 'Crazy' Donald Trump — Despite Quitting New Life Abroad in Embarrassing U-Turn
June 5 2026, Published 4:16 p.m. ET
Richard Gere says he's "deeply ashamed" of America in a new rant at "crazy" Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 76, was speaking at a launch for his foundation in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, after recently moving back to the U.S. from Spain.
Trump 'Working to Destroy U.S'
Gere left the U.S. after Trump's 2024 election win for a new life in Madrid with his wife Alejandra Silva and their entire family, but only spent just over a year living abroad.
However, he's still clearly irked by the Trump administration judging by his words at the event.
During a speech, he blasted: "Did it ever cross your mind that America could sink to this level? Did you ever imagine that someone as crazy as this would become President of the United States and work to destroy it?'
Taking Issue With Trump's Term for Migrants
The Pretty Woman star did not stop there, as he went on to take aim at the U.S. Government over immigration rhetoric.
The actor said: "Human history is, in many ways, the history of migration, of movement. It's a story of people adapting, building, contributing, and dreaming. And yet, somehow, in today’s debates, we often speak about migrants, about refugees as if they were different from us."
"I think the term I was actually given today, apparently, the U.S. government is calling (them) aliens. Aliens. That's the latest. It had been vermin, now it’s aliens. I’m deeply ashamed of this, I want you to know," he said. "They belong to another category of human beings, as if their hopes and fears and aspirations were somehow less legitimate than our own. The simple truth that we’re all connected by movement, by our own humanity, by journeys that have come before for us."
'The Darkest Moment I've Experienced'
Gere also recently branded Trump a "maniac" during an event with activist Thor Halvorssen at the Oslo Freedom Forum in Norway earlier this week.
"We're living in the darkest moment that I've experienced on this planet," he claimed. "How is this even possible? Because we went to sleep. We didn’t care. We didn’t vote. We didn’t really listen."
Gere also put some of the blame on himself for not doing "enough work to skillfully convince people" that it was "insane to elect this person as the president of the United States."
He went on to say that on the very "first day, this guy dismantled almost everything that was good about the U.S. government and the U.S. people.
"We have to see the cues, this dictatorship of the monsters, how quickly it happens. We have to be vigilant," he added.
Gere has been very active in his criticism of Trump and his administration for years.
While accepting an International Goya Award in February 2025, he said, "We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the U.S., it's everywhere."