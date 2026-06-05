Richard Gere Claims He's 'Deeply Ashamed' of the U.S. and Trashes 'Crazy' Donald Trump — Despite Quitting New Life Abroad in Embarrassing U-Turn

Gere left the U.S. after Trump's 2024 election win for a new life in Madrid with his wife Alejandra Silva and their entire family, but only spent just over a year living abroad.

However, he's still clearly irked by the Trump administration judging by his words at the event.

During a speech, he blasted: "Did it ever cross your mind that America could sink to this level? Did you ever imagine that someone as crazy as this would become President of the United States and work to destroy it?'