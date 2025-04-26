Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Is 'So Happy' in Spain Despite Couple 'Missing' America — After They Bailed and Moved Following Trump's Election Victory

Alejandra Silva previously admitted she still has the U.S. on her mind after moving away following Trump's victory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Richard Gere is still putting on a brave face and claiming his wife is ecstatic to be living in Spain, despite still missing America .

The movie star also confirmed he is all about the old saying, "happy wife, happy life."

He added while at the City Harvest Annual Gala in New York City : "Her family is there, her culture is there, (our) youngest kids are growing up there, their Spanish is perfect."

The Officer and a Gentleman star made clear he and Silva are loving their life away from America, as he said: "My wife is so happy there."

However, Gere may have to take a trip to America with Silva if that's true, as she hinted that her residence in Spain may not be forever.

"For a few years and then come back (to America). But we're always coming back," she recently said when asked if she is planning to stay in Madrid permanently.

She continued: "We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here. I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So we come back and forth."