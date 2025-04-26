Your tip
Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Is 'So Happy' in Spain Despite Couple 'Missing' America — After They Bailed and Moved Following Trump's Election Victory

Photo of Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere
Source: MEGA

Richard Gere wants to make clear his wife is happy with their new life in Spain.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 25 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Richard Gere is still putting on a brave face and claiming his wife is ecstatic to be living in Spain, despite still missing America.

Alejandra Silva previously admitted she still has the U.S. on her mind after moving away following Trump's victory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

gere
Source: MEGA

Gere touched on his new life in Spain with his family.

The Officer and a Gentleman star made clear he and Silva are loving their life away from America, as he said: "My wife is so happy there."

He added while at the City Harvest Annual Gala in New York City: "Her family is there, her culture is there, (our) youngest kids are growing up there, their Spanish is perfect."

The movie star also confirmed he is all about the old saying, "happy wife, happy life."

gere silva
Source: MEGA

The actor claimed his wife is 'so happy' despite missing America.

However, Gere may have to take a trip to America with Silva if that's true, as she hinted that her residence in Spain may not be forever.

"For a few years and then come back (to America). But we're always coming back," she recently said when asked if she is planning to stay in Madrid permanently.

She continued: "We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here. I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So we come back and forth."

Before leaving the country, the couple sold their Connecticut ranch and began their new life in Madrid with their sons Alexander, 6, and James, 4, as well as Silva's son Albert, 11.

The move occurred after Trump's November victory over Kamala Harris – however, Gere has denied he and his wife's decision to make a major switch was due to Trump, despite the Hollywood star openly bashing the president.

While in Spain, Gere has continued to call out the controversial politician, even during his acceptance speech when given the International Goya Award award.

trump third term
Source: MEGA

Gere and his family were believed to have moved to Spain following Trump's victory over Kamala Harris.

'We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the U.S., it's everywhere," the Runaway Bride star said at the time.

Gere's wife may be feeling a tad homesick, but that has not stopped the 75-year-old from taking advantage of all Spain has to offer... especially the food.

A source said: "He's also gained weight from all the delicious paella, croquettes, tortillas de patatas, and churros he's been devouring like crazy and washing down with bottles of fine wine from his own cellar. Forget America Gigolo – he's more like American jiggle-o now."

The insider continued: "Richard was much more constrained while in America, where he felt the same pressure as other actors to stay fit and lean.

"He isn't nearly as shallow as people may think. He played into the hot guy stereotype, but he's much more nuanced than that and happy to let go."

The source added: "Now, his attitude is, 'So what if I've got a belly roll?'"

