Richard Gere's Wife Alejandra Silva Is 'So Happy' in Spain Despite Couple 'Missing' America — After They Bailed and Moved Following Trump's Election Victory
Richard Gere is still putting on a brave face and claiming his wife is ecstatic to be living in Spain, despite still missing America.
Alejandra Silva previously admitted she still has the U.S. on her mind after moving away following Trump's victory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Officer and a Gentleman star made clear he and Silva are loving their life away from America, as he said: "My wife is so happy there."
He added while at the City Harvest Annual Gala in New York City: "Her family is there, her culture is there, (our) youngest kids are growing up there, their Spanish is perfect."
The movie star also confirmed he is all about the old saying, "happy wife, happy life."
However, Gere may have to take a trip to America with Silva if that's true, as she hinted that her residence in Spain may not be forever.
"For a few years and then come back (to America). But we're always coming back," she recently said when asked if she is planning to stay in Madrid permanently.
She continued: "We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here. I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So we come back and forth."
Before leaving the country, the couple sold their Connecticut ranch and began their new life in Madrid with their sons Alexander, 6, and James, 4, as well as Silva's son Albert, 11.
The move occurred after Trump's November victory over Kamala Harris – however, Gere has denied he and his wife's decision to make a major switch was due to Trump, despite the Hollywood star openly bashing the president.
While in Spain, Gere has continued to call out the controversial politician, even during his acceptance speech when given the International Goya Award award.
Former Child Star Sophie Nyweide Tried to Help Other Addicts in Rehab Before Pregnant Actress Died at 24 on Riverbank in Mysterious Death That Has Baffled Investigators
'We're in a very dark place in America, where we have a bully, a thug, who's the president of the United States. But it's not just in the U.S., it's everywhere," the Runaway Bride star said at the time.
Gere's wife may be feeling a tad homesick, but that has not stopped the 75-year-old from taking advantage of all Spain has to offer... especially the food.
A source said: "He's also gained weight from all the delicious paella, croquettes, tortillas de patatas, and churros he's been devouring like crazy and washing down with bottles of fine wine from his own cellar. Forget America Gigolo – he's more like American jiggle-o now."
The insider continued: "Richard was much more constrained while in America, where he felt the same pressure as other actors to stay fit and lean.
"He isn't nearly as shallow as people may think. He played into the hot guy stereotype, but he's much more nuanced than that and happy to let go."
The source added: "Now, his attitude is, 'So what if I've got a belly roll?'"