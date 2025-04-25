Former Child Star Sophie Nyweide Tried to Help Other Addicts in Rehab Before Pregnant Actress Died at 24 on Riverbank in Mysterious Death That Has Baffled Investigators

The former child actress was pregnant at the time of her death. Nyweide was discovered "lifeless on a riverbank" near Bennington, Vermont, at around 4 A.M. on April 14.

She was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Officials recently announced the Bennington police's investigation will consider "a range of possible causes, including foul play."

Police added: "This is an open investigation and we are still waiting on final autopsy and toxicology reports from the Vermont Office of Chief Medical Examiner."