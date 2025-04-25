Former Child Star Sophie Nyweide Tried to Help Other Addicts in Rehab Before Pregnant Actress Died at 24 on Riverbank in Mysterious Death That Has Baffled Investigators
Sophie Nyweide's close friend and former partner has opened up about the ex childhood star's mission to help others overcome addiction, but sadly wasn't able to help herself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nyweide, who starred in films including Bella, Mammoth, and Margot at the Wedding, died aged 24 on April 14.
The former child actress was pregnant at the time of her death. Nyweide was discovered "lifeless on a riverbank" near Bennington, Vermont, at around 4 A.M. on April 14.
She was declared dead at the scene, according to authorities.
Officials recently announced the Bennington police's investigation will consider "a range of possible causes, including foul play."
Police added: "This is an open investigation and we are still waiting on final autopsy and toxicology reports from the Vermont Office of Chief Medical Examiner."
As Nyweide's death investigation remains open and ongoing, one of her closest friends and former partner has opened up on the star's struggle with addiction.
Eden Herlihy told TMZ she met Nyweide at a Utah clinic called Elevations, which helped children struggling with depression, anxiety and bullying, among other issues.
Herlihy recalled how "kind" and "welcoming" the movie star was, noting she did not judge others like some girls did at the clinic and always tried to help others.
While Nyweide's passion was helping others overcome challenges, including addiction and mental health struggles, Herlihy said she wasn't able to overcome her "own disease," which she used to describe addiction.
Herlihy further admitted to using drugs with Nyweide multiple times.
Although Herlihy tragically lost several friends to the disease, she confessed she never thought she would also lose Nyweide because she was "so strong" and appeared to reach a turning point in overcoming her addiction.
Nyweide's close friend was also said to be overcome with emotion when thinking about the actress becoming a mother.
As RadarOnline.com reported, a cause of death has yet to be determined in Nyweide's passing. She was with a man when she died, though authorities have ruled him out as a suspect or person of interest at this time.
In an online obituary, Nyweide's family confirmed her passing in an emotional statement.
They said: "Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others.
"She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depth she had, and it also represents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps of her struggles and traumas."
Her family further revealed she was "self-medicating" to cope with her personal struggles which "resulted in her death."
The obituary continued: "Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her own revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers and others who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn't save her from her fate.
"She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death.
"She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life."