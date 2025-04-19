'RHOC' Alum Lydia McLaughlin's Brother Shot Dead After Assaulting an Officer, Leaving Family 'Devastated'

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin's brother has reportedly been shot dead by police at 45.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Geoffrey Shyam Stirling was fatally shot by cop on the highway during a routine traffic stop on Thursday, April 17. Stirling was reportedly pulled over by authorities while riding his motorcycle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California, when he began to be "uncooperative" and assaulted a police officer.

McLaughlin, 44, confirmed her brothers death in a statement and said: "My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother,” she said. “We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn."