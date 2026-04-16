RFK Jr.'s Marriage to Cheryl Hines 'Hanging By a Thread': Couple are 'Drifting' and only '2028 Presidential Run' is Stopping Them from Splitting

She writes: "Only his political career and a possible presidential run in 2028 is keeping him from formally separating from Hines," adding Kennedy 72, has 'drifted away' from 60-year-old wife and no longer spends time with her.

The writer alleges Kennedy’s second wife Mary — mother of four of his six children, who hanged herself in a barn at their Bedford, New York estate in May 2012, two years after he filed for divorce — has now "taken on a kind of saintly status for Kennedy."

She claims that the lawyer-turned-politician now "spends a lot of time in private conversations comparing Hines unfavorably to Mary."

Vincent’s book — RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise — is largely based on three volumes of diaries documenting Kennedy's deepest most personal thoughts from 1999-2001 which were handed to her by a source in 2013, who had obtained them from Mary.