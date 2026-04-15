Mary was married to the Kennedy scion for 16 years before he filed for divorce in May 2010. The couple had four children together.

However, on May 16, 2012, Mary was found dead in a barn at her home in Bedford, New York. Her death was ruled a suicide by hanging.

An autopsy revealed that she had antidepressants in her blood, but there was no trace of alcohol. Now, a new biography on the controversial Health and Human Services secretary suggests she might have had a change of heart, and struggled to loosen her tightening noose.

"It’s conceivable that she didn’t want to die," a friend revealed in the explosive new book, RFK JR.: The Fall and Rise. "It's conceivable that it was a rehearsal.

"A lot of times people put a bag over their head and see what it might feel like. She stood on a chair and put a rope around her neck."