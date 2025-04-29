Rebel Wilson Triggers Fresh Concerns After Losing Even MORE Weight — As Skinny Star Lauds Latest Health Kick
Rebel Wilson has sparked fresh health fears after shedding even more weight.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former plus-size actress, 45, embarked on a post-Easter diet and managed to shed several extra pounds.
The Aussie has dramatically altered her appearance in recent years, losing 80lbs in bid to boost her fertility.
She credited weight-loss jabs including Ozempic for helping her get in shape.
And Wilson appears to be resisting slowing down, admitting she launched her latest health kick in response to eating too much chocolate over Easter.
Speaking via a video she posted on Instagram, Wilson said: "My first few days were a bit rough giving up chocolate and ice cream — I wanted it so badly.
"I didn't have it though! But I did have some moments of weakness and ate a few 'unhealthy' things – like chips. But we can be perfect! And overall I was eating much healthier than the weeks prior – so I'm proud of myself for that."
The health kick has resulted in a small weight loss for the Pitch Perfect star.
She explained: "I did happen to lose 1kg (2.2 pounds) last week – which is not the point of the challenge – but it goes to show you how many Easter Eggs I was eating before I started."
Wilson initially lost weight after a "year of health" and some help from Ozempic, and has again cut out sweet treats in a new challenge to amend her eating habits.
On Thursday, April 24, Wilson shared that she was on a long train journey and struggling not to indulge out of boredom.
"May or may not be on the train thinking of chocolate and ice cream" she began her post on Instagram Stories.
Wilson added: '"But NO I have not broken the challenge... but it is challenging."
The actress spoke about her use of weight-loss jabs in an interview last year.
She said: "Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."
Wilson previously said her Pitch Perfect contract prohibited her from losing weight.
The movie franchise came to a close in 2017 and four years later the mother-of-one lost over 70 pounds.
In July 2021 she revealed on Instagram Live about her weight loss journey: "It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier.'
"That's kind of what started it, that if I lost some excess weight that it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and having the eggs be a better quality. It wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of a future mini-me, really."
And she spoke about it again in May 2022.
She shared: "I only started thinking of fertility when I was 39 so you feel quite late but then there are women in their mid-40s who've been successful."
Wilson, who married girlfriend Ramona Agruma, 40, last year, added: "Look at Janet Jackson, it's pretty inspiring," referring to the singer giving birth to her son at age 50.
When she discussed fertility treatments with a doctor: "He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier.'"