Rebel's Wedding Woes as Fiancée’s ‘Conservative’ Father Doesn’t Approve of Same-Sex Union: Report
Prenuptial disagreement! Rebel Wilson and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, are 16 months into their engagement – but they recently pushed the wedding to 2025, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Turns out, the couple is dealing with some major family drama. Ramona’s conservative father does not approve of the same-sex union.
“The situation is so sad for Rebel – Ramona’s dad won’t even talk to her,” a source close to the couple told Star this month. “And Rebel hates to see Ramona distressed.”
The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, and the fashion designer, 40, hoped the extended timeline could create an opportunity to heal the family rift.
The couple, who share 19-month-old daughter Royce, “want both of their families at the ceremony and they want it to be a happy occasion for everyone.”
“Ramona’s mom wasn’t exactly accepting of them as a couple either, but she’s done a turnaround,” the insider spilled, “so they’re optimistic that in time things will change for her dad.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rebel was forced to announce her and Ramona’s relationship back in June 2022 after the Sydney Morning Herald gave the actress and comedian “two days to comment” about the same-sex romance.
The Herald faced immediate backlash for “outing” Rebel and Rebel’s then-secret romance with Ramona – although the outlet attempted to justify its decision amid the serious pushback.
“In a perfect world, ‘outing’ same-sex celebrity relationships should be a redundant concept in 2022,” the Australian outlet wrote in a column titled Coming out, Rebel style. “Love is love, right?”
“As Rebel Wilson knows, we do not live in a perfect world,” the Herald continued.
“So, it was with an abundance of caution and respect that this media outlet emailed Rebel Wilson’s representatives on Thursday morning, giving her two days to comment on her new relationship with LA leisure wear designer Ramona Agruma, before publishing a single word.”
Rebel ultimately confirmed her relationship with Ramona that same month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince, but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” the actress wrote.
“Love is love,” she added.
Flash forward to November 2022, and Rebel announced the birth of her first child, daughter Royce, via surrogacy.
Rebel announced Royce’s birth in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time.
“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Rebel wrote alongside the first photo of her newborn daughter. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”
“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable,” the actress and comedian concluded her post. “I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”