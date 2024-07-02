Newly released evidence from the Rebecca Grossman trial revealed what ultimately led to the socialite being convicted of second-degree murder in a tragic crash that claimed the lives of two boys in a Westlake Village crosswalk in September 2020.

A jury found the Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder guilty in February of two felony counts each of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, and one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.