Grossman Murder Trial: Shocking Newly Released Evidence Shows Socialite After Fatal Crash, Animations Rendering Hit-and-Run Prior to Conviction
Newly released evidence from the Rebecca Grossman trial revealed what ultimately led to the socialite being convicted of second-degree murder in a tragic crash that claimed the lives of two boys in a Westlake Village crosswalk in September 2020.
A jury found the Grossman Burn Foundation co-founder guilty in February of two felony counts each of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, and one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.
Fox 11 has since obtained the computer-generated animations from prosecutors and the defense depicting two different versions of what happened to the two boys, 11-year-old Mark Iskander and his 8-year-old brother Jacob, that fateful day.
The plaintiff's version had Mark and Jacob on a skateboard and rollerblades as Grossman's white Mercedes-Benz sped toward them, hitting the two siblings head-on.
Grossman's side featured the boys' mom, Nancy Iskander, signaling for a dark Mercedes-Benz to stop, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The mom then pushed the younger brother out of harm's way as the black SUV struck the two boys outside of the crosswalk before Grossman's car hit the brothers a second time.
She claimed that ex-MLB star Scott Erickson, her former lover, hit the kids first, but photos of his vehicle showed no evidence of impact.
Field sobriety footage showed a deputy checking Grossman's eyes, her balance, and doing a breathalyzer before she was cuffed and placed into the back seat of a cop car.
Grossman was sentenced in early June to 15 years to life in prison for the hit-and-run deaths. During the hearing, she sobbed uncontrollably and begged the boy's parents, Nancy and Karim, for forgiveness.
"He knows that if I had seen anyone, I would've thrown myself to the brick wall," she told the victims' family. "I wanted God to take my life. I don't know why God didn't take my life."
RadarOnline.com has learned that Grossman was transferred to the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla last week. A mugshot obtained by this outlet shows Grossman looking somber in her orange jumpsuit.
Grossman filed a notice of appeal the same day she was sentenced.
The socialite was formerly held in custody at Twin Towers jail in downtown L.A., where she spent her 61st birthday, prior to her transfer.