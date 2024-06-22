Killer Socialite Rebecca Grossman Appeals Murder Conviction as She's Transferred to Women's Facility to Serve 15 Years to Life Prison Sentence
Socialite Rebecca Grossman has filed an appeal in her murder conviction as she was transferred to a California state prison to begin her sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Grossman was convicted of the 2020 murders of Mark Iskander, 11, and his younger brother Jacob, 8, who were fatally struck by the socialite's vehicle as she was speeding through a Los Angeles neighborhood after drinking at lunch with her lover.
In February, a California jury found Grossman guilty of two felony counts for each brother for second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter, as well as one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.
On June 10, the socialite was sentenced to 15-years to life behind bars with the possibility of parole after seven or eight years.
Grossman was being held in custody at Twin Towers jail in downtown L.A. before she was transferred to Central California Women's Facility, the largest female correctional facility in the state, on Wednesday, June 20.
At her sentencing, Grossman admitted to the Iskander family that she contemplated taking her own life while in custody.
"He knows that if I had seen anyone, I would've thrown myself to the brick wall," she told the victims' family. "I wanted God to take my life. I don't know why God didn't take my life."
"I wish He would take my life. And if I could give my life right now and say to God, "Could you just please bring Mark and Jacob back," I would tell God to take my life. I am so, so sorry!"
Grossman — who co-founded a renowned burn center with her husband, Dr. Peter Grossman — filed the notice of her appeal on the same day of her sentencing.
Meanwhile, the victims' mother, Nancy Iskander, felt the judge let the socialite off easy — and claimed he treated the case as "one kid" instead of "two lives" being taken due to Grossman's negligence.
At the very least, Nancy told Fox News that she wanted Grossman to show remorse for killing her two sons.
"My plan is to give her a visit in prison, in a few months or maybe a year, and I will ask her that question directly. I will say, "Are you able to say, 'I am sorry I killed them?' This will allow me to forgive, because I need to get through what she's done," Nancy told the outlet.
At trial, prosecutors revealed Grossman's Mercedes was traveling upwards of 81 mph before she barely tapped her breaks, slowing her car down to 73 mph, in the seconds before she struck the two boys in the crosswalk with their family.
Grossman then fled the scene of the crime. The socialite denied driving away and insisted that she remained in her car for 20 minutes in a "state of denial."