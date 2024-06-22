'NCIS' Cast Fear Michael Weatherly's Spin-Off 'Will Kill Off the Original'

The new show, NCIS: Tony and Ziva, is set in Europe. The action-packed show follows Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David after they have left the agency and are raising their daughter, Tali, in Paris.

It will stream on Paramount+ and feature Weatherly reprising his role as Anthony DiNozzo, along with Ziva David played by Cote de Pablo. She left the original series three years before Weatherly's 2016 departure.

Weatherly teased, "The show will have a lot of international locations that we will reveal later, and international casting that is going to be absolutely stellar."