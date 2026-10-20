EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's 'Close Friendship' With Snoop Dogg on 'The Voice' Frustrated Fiancé Rex Linn — 'He's Jealous'

Although the remarks were playful quips, according to a source, Linn, 69, has complained in the past that McEntire, 71, was "distracted" from their relationship due to her time on the show.

As Radar previously reported, McEntire and Linn have known each other for more than 30 years. They began dating in 2020 and got engaged in late 2024. They have yet to tie the knot.

McEntire has said in past comments that she's "having a blast" and feels like "a teenager again" in her happy relationship, but despite their strong connection, the Young Sheldon star still reportedly has some insecurities.

"Rex hates to admit it, but he’s jealous of Reba’s close friendship with Snoop," added the source. "It’s obvious she has a soft spot for him. In the past, they’ve shared flirty banter on and off camera and hung out behind the scenes."

"Seeing them get along so well gets Rex’s back up every time," the source noted.