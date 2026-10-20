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EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's 'Close Friendship' With Snoop Dogg on 'The Voice' Frustrated Fiancé Rex Linn — 'He's Jealous'

Reba McEntire's friendship with Snoop Dogg irritates Rex Linn, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire's friendship with Snoop Dogg irritates Rex Linn, according to a source.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET

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Reba McEntire's fiancé, Rex Linn, was allegedly left burning with "jealousy" over her "close friendship" with Snoop Dogg during their time on The Voice.

As the rapper turns 55 years old, RadarOnline.com revisits his friendship with McEntire amid her relationship with Linn.

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Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire Sparked Friendship on 'The Voice'

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Reba McEntire has been with Rex Linn since 2020.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire has been with Rex Linn since 2020.

Snoop Dogg and Reba's friendship began to blossom in 2024 when they were filming Season 26 of the hit singing competition. Both served as coaches, but despite competing against each other, they quickly bonded over shared interests.

That same year, he even made a cameo appearance on her show Happy's Place.

Last year, the pair continued their friendship into Season 27 of The Voice, occasionally making jokes that the country singer's fiancé and Snoop's pal Martha Stewart, 85, would be irritated by their closeness.

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Rex Linn Is 'Jealous' of Their Friendship, Source Claims

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn got engaged in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn got engaged in 2024.

Although the remarks were playful quips, according to a source, Linn, 69, has complained in the past that McEntire, 71, was "distracted" from their relationship due to her time on the show.

As Radar previously reported, McEntire and Linn have known each other for more than 30 years. They began dating in 2020 and got engaged in late 2024. They have yet to tie the knot.

McEntire has said in past comments that she's "having a blast" and feels like "a teenager again" in her happy relationship, but despite their strong connection, the Young Sheldon star still reportedly has some insecurities.

"Rex hates to admit it, but he’s jealous of Reba’s close friendship with Snoop," added the source. "It’s obvious she has a soft spot for him. In the past, they’ve shared flirty banter on and off camera and hung out behind the scenes."

"Seeing them get along so well gets Rex’s back up every time," the source noted.

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Reba McEntire and Snoop Dogg Bond Over Art and Sports

Snoop Dogg starred alongside Reba McEntire on 'The Voice.'
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg starred alongside Reba McEntire on 'The Voice.'

Although the source dubbed the Queen of Country a born "charmer" who has "a lot in common" with Snoop, they clarified that there is no funny business going on.

"She’s always asking him about his painting, his sock collection, and his high-school football coaching. She especially loves that he’s a good husband and dad because that’s so important," the source continued. "Of course, nothing inappropriate is going on. Reba would be shocked at even the suggestion!"

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Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire Make Each Other Laugh'

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Reba McEntire and Snoop do not have a love for cannabis in common, a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire and Snoop do not have a love for cannabis in common, a source claimed.

Back in 2024, an insider revealed that McEntire and Snoop's friendship continues off-screen, noting they "make each other laugh" and "hang out and chat when the cameras stop."

However, there is one thing that they don't have in common.

"Reba may not be into cannabis like Snoop is," the insider shared in an interview, "but he likes her and thinks she's cool."

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