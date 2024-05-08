Home > Exclusives > Bachelorette Exclusive Rachel Lindsay's Estranged Husband Reveals 'Bachelorette' Star's Alleged 5-Figure Monthly Income in Divorce War Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann May 8 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Rachel Lindsay’s estranged husband Bryan Abasolo exposed the entertainer’s finances as part of his effort to secure spousal support in their divorce. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 44-year-old chiropractor said the Bachelorette star, who hosts a successful podcast and various television shows, pulls in a massive 5-figure sum every month.

Abasolo, who said he makes around $1,600 per month from his work and rental income, claimed the 38-year-old reality star makes “at least $62,006” per month. In his filing, Abasolo said his monthly expenses include $7,580 per month on a mortgage, $2k in property taxes, $1,500 on groceries, $2,500 on entertainment, and various other bills. He said his total monthly expenses come to around $17k.

Lindsay’s ex said his debts include $245k in student loans and another $2k in credit card debt. As we first reported, Abasolo asked the court to award him $75k as part of the bitter court battle. He said Lindsay used community assets to pay for her lawyers but had blocked him from accessing the funds. He said he needed the $75k to pay his legal fees and to hire a forensic accountant to review Lindsay’s financial records — to determine the value of her assets.

Abasolo filed for divorce from Lindsay after 4 years of marriage in January. He listed the date of separation as December 31, 2023. Abasolo said the two are still living together because he needs funds to move out of their martial home. He said, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he said. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.” “During marriage, Rachel and I had an upper-class marital standard of living. We lived in a luxury condominium in West Hollywood, then purchased our beautiful Family Residence in North Hollywood. Rachel currently drives a 2023 Porsche Macan,” Abasolo told the court.

He accused Lindsay of using community funds to help pay her divorce bills. He said, “I am informed and believe that Rachel has been using our community property monies to pay for her divorce lawyer and forensic accountant, while refusing to give me access to any of our community property funds to pay my divorce lawyer, my forensic accountant, or any of my personal expenses.”

In addition, he revealed Lindsay told him the home they live in is her sole and separate property “even though I believe that the majority, if not all, of the $466,000 down payment on our Family Residence came from community property earned during our marriage.” The reality star has yet to respond to the divorce. She recently hired Kim Kardashian’s powerhouse lawyer to represent her in the case. Lindsay and Abasolo met on season 13 of The Bachelorette. They got married in 2019.