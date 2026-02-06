Evil Queen Camilla Seizes the Throne! How Monarch's 'Boozing is So Out of Control' She Locks King Charles in His Bedroom
Feb. 6 2026, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Queen Camilla is "locking" husband King Charles III away amid his battle with cancer as she tries to "control" the ailing monarch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Camilla, 78, is "raising merry he--" while "generally causing chaos throughout the palace," according to one insider, who also claimed her drinking is also escalating as she goes on boozy power trips.
Queen Camilla Is 'Horrendously Controlling'
"Camilla is horrendously controlling of Charles. She often insists he stay in his room and raises merry hell if he tries to get up and assert his independence," an insider dished.
"Of course, her official excuse for this is that he needs rest, and she's doing it for his own good. But everyone knows it’s her way to control him and give herself a platform to assert herself when he’s not there," the source said of the queen.
Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. While he initially took several months off from public appearances, he returned to royal service and has soldiered on with his duties as king while undergoing treatment for the disease.
The monarch revealed in December 2025 that he was scaling back treatments as medical advances and his early diagnosis helped enable him "to continue leading a full and active life even while undergoing treatment."
'Camilla Is Hitting the Bottle Hard'
Now that Charles' condition has improved significantly, an insider claimed it's turned his wife into a "tyrant."
"She charges around barking orders, tearing into anyone who doesn't fall into line and generally causing chaos throughout the palace," the insider spilled
"Her drinking has always been an issue, but lately she’s been taking it up a level. Camilla is hitting the bottle hard and is usually three sheets to the wind by evening," the source claimed.
"Often, she'll be knocking it back during the daytime as well. That’s when she tends to be at her most aggressive — overexerting herself and acting like a power-crazed tyrant."
Queen Camilla 'Working Hard' Against a Return of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Camilla is also keeping a close watch on her husband's efforts to lure his wayward son, Prince Harry, back into the royal fold after the Duke of Sussex and his American wife, Meghan Markle, quit the royal family in 2020.
The couple went on to viciously attack the royal family in TV interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and his 2023 memoir, Spare.
The insider said Camilla refuses to forgive the duplicitous duo for their scurrilous attempts to destroy the monarchy and that she's "working hard" to ensure Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, are "not allowed back to the U.K."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Treacherous, Twisted Rats'
Camilla's concern grew after Charles and Harry had their first face-to-face sit-down in 19 months during a tea at London's Clarence House in September 2025.
Now, with Harry due to return to England in July for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games, Camilla wants to put a stop to more attempts by Harry and Markle to reconcile with the family they so horrifically trashed.
"She’s told Charles it’s a terrible idea and is chipping away to get him to rescind the invite," the insider blabbed. "If they do turn up, she’s vowing to make life as difficult and uncomfortable as possible while they're in England."
The source added, "But in an ideal world, she’ll just put a stop to it altogether. She emphatically believes Meghan and Harry are treacherous, twisted rats who have no place in the royal household."