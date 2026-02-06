Evil Queen Camilla Seizes the Throne! How Monarch's 'Boozing is So Out of Control' She Locks King Charles in His Bedroom

"Camilla is horrendously controlling of Charles. She often insists he stay in his room and raises merry hell if he tries to get up and assert his independence," an insider dished.

"Of course, her official excuse for this is that he needs rest, and she's doing it for his own good. But everyone knows it’s her way to control him and give herself a platform to assert herself when he’s not there," the source said of the queen.

Charles announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024. While he initially took several months off from public appearances, he returned to royal service and has soldiered on with his duties as king while undergoing treatment for the disease.

The monarch revealed in December 2025 that he was scaling back treatments as medical advances and his early diagnosis helped enable him "to continue leading a full and active life even while undergoing treatment."