EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Tearing Out His Few Remaining Hairs' Over Meghan Markle's 'Diva' Demands Ahead of Their U.K. Tour

Follically-challenged Prince Harry is said to be at breaking point as preparations intensify for a possible return to Britain this summer, with sources telling RadarOnline.com his "diva duchess" wife's extensive and "extraordinary" demands have sparked fresh tension just as he tries to repair relations with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are weighing up a U.K. visit linked to the buildup to the Invictus Games, the international sporting event for wounded veterans founded by Harry in 2014.