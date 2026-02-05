EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Tearing Out His Few Remaining Hairs' Over Meghan Markle's 'Diva' Demands Ahead of Their U.K. Tour
Feb. 5 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
Follically-challenged Prince Harry is said to be at breaking point as preparations intensify for a possible return to Britain this summer, with sources telling RadarOnline.com his "diva duchess" wife's extensive and "extraordinary" demands have sparked fresh tension just as he tries to repair relations with the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are weighing up a U.K. visit linked to the buildup to the Invictus Games, the international sporting event for wounded veterans founded by Harry in 2014.
It would mark Meghan Markle's first appearance in Britain since 2022.
The couple would travel with their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, amid ongoing disputes over security and their status within the monarchy.
An insider claimed Markle, 44, has presented a list of conditions that palace officials privately regard as excessive.
"Meghan has made it clear that she expects to be accommodated at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, and she wants it prepared to her exact specifications before she arrives," a source claimed.
Meghan Markle's 'Demands' Exposed
"That includes bringing in a specialist team to ensure the environment meets her standards, from replacing cookware with items from an approved list to swapping out cleaning products and re-washing all linens using chemical-free detergents," they continued.
The insider added Markle expects costs to be covered by the royal household.
"While Meghan is prepared to cover certain personal extras herself, she draws a firm line when it comes to the major costs," the source explained. In her view, accommodation, security arrangements, and the work required to prepare the residence should be funded by the royal household, because she believes that level of support is an entitlement afforded to senior royals."
A 'Full Support Team' for Meghan Markle
According to the same source, Markle has also requested a full entourage.
They revealed: "She is asking for a full support team to travel with them, including private chefs, a dedicated yoga instructor, and two Norland College-trained nannies, hired to the same level as those who care for the Wales children. On top of that, she wants a stylist solely focused on Archie and Lilibet."
Markle is expected to accompany Harry to Birmingham, where he is due to appear at events marking the one-year pre-launch of the Invictus Games, set to take place in the city in July 2027.
Security remains another flashpoint. Our insider said Markle has insisted on eight former military or special forces bodyguards for herself and Harry, plus three dedicated guards for each child, alongside the use of armored royal vehicles.
The apparent demands come as Harry continues a legal challenge over police protection in Britain.
Those requests are said to have alarmed Harry, who has made several solo trips back to the U.K. and met briefly with King Charles, 77, last year in an effort to ease tensions.
A source said, "Harry is deeply unhappy about how this is unfolding. He has made it clear to Meghan that if she continues to press these demands, it could completely undermine any hope he has of repairing relations with his family."