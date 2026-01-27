Your tip
Home > Exclusives > King Charles III
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Charles Wants Harry Back! How Cancer-Stricken Monarch, 77, is Planning More Peace Talks With Frozen-Out Son

Cancer-stricken King Charles has been planning a renewed peace talk with Prince Harry after years of estrangement.
Source: MEGA

Jan. 27 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Determined King Charles is dead-set on reuniting his fractured family and bringing son Prince Harry back into the royal fold after the cancer-stricken monarch was given a new lease on life, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Charles, 77, recently shared his medical treatments were being scaled back to a "precautionary phase" – nearly two years after announcing he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

King Charles is said to be seeking renewed peace talks with Prince Harry after scaling back cancer treatments.
Source: MEGA

The happy news came days after the revelation that the U.K. Home Office ordered a security risk assessment to determine if California-based Harry – who ceased being a working royal in 2020 – should have government-funded protection on demand reinstated for him, his wife and their two children while in the U.K.

"If Harry comes back, he will need security – and the king is definitely being pressured on this issue by Harry," says royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duke of Sussex lost his previous legal fight for unrestricted protection after being stripped of the taxpayer-funded perk by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

Earlier in 2025, Harry harped that the revocation of his security was an "establishment stitch-up," seemingly suggesting that Buckingham Palace had influenced the decision to control his comings and goings.

After ditching palace duties to chase lucrative Hollywood deals – and settling in a $14million mansion in Montecito with wife Duchess Meghan [Markle] – the duke has only returned to his native England a handful of times.

Sources said Prince Harry's security status in the U.K. is under review following a Home Office risk assessment.
Source: MEGA

Meanwhile, Harry, 41, and the former Suits star, 44, have bashed his blue-blooded kin in multiple interviews – and he trash-talked his royal relatives in his scathing tell-all, Spare.

But since Harry shared a private tea with his father in September, sources said their icy relationship has begun to thaw – possibly setting the stage for the duke's return to palace life.

Now, sources said sentimental Charles wants to spend more time with Harry – and broker peace between the royal renegade and his unforgiving older brother, Prince William – so he's quietly urging the security powers-that-be to reconsider.

Hilary Fordwich noted the monarch wants to broker peace between Harry and Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Courtiers confide that the king gets great joy from spending time with William's kids with wife Kate MiddletonPrince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7 – but he's longing to dote on Archie and Lili, the grandbabies he hasn't seen since June 2022.

Fordwich said: "King Charles has always called Harry 'my dear boy.' He's always had a soft spot for his son, and he does want to see his grandchildren."

She also noted the monarch has been asserting himself lately to keep his family in line.

Take-charge Charles recently stripped the royal titles of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and ousted him from his palace-owned home, Royal Lodge, amid public outrage over the former prince's relationship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Source: MEGA

Duchess Meghan Markle remains a central point of tension as discussions continue about Harry's possible return.

Fordwich pointed out the king cannot publicly lobby politicians on policy decisions, such as security rulings.

"He is not allowed to formally intervene," she said. "Now, does it mean that he's had some words and leaned on people? Perhaps."

"I think this is the only way to pave a way for his family to be brought back to the U.K."

Yet, courtiers expect the king to lay down the law if Harry returns – with or without Markle.

A palace source shared: "There is talk that His Majesty is insisting if Harry returns, he must respect the crown – and his stepmother, Queen Camilla."

Source: MEGA

Prince William was cited as a key figure as King Charles weighs conditions for welcoming Harry back.

When it comes to the possible U.K. return of the Duchess of Sussex, who described being miserable in her gilded royal cage, Fordwich said: "The big issue is the condition of Harry's marriage. There has been whispering in and among courtiers that he's not really happy."

The source added: "The king and Harry continue to clash over Meghan. Charles insists that Harry commit to making her return to the fold and follow royal protocol. If Meghan comes back, she'll no doubt be expected to follow the same rules as Harry."

Yet, Fordwich said: "I don't think Meghan will ever be happy in the U.K. She's a California, high publicity, celebrity-thinking girl. She may be the dealbreaker."

