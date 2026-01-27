EXCLUSIVE: Charles Wants Harry Back! How Cancer-Stricken Monarch, 77, is Planning More Peace Talks With Frozen-Out Son

The happy news came days after the revelation that the U.K. Home Office ordered a security risk assessment to determine if California-based Harry – who ceased being a working royal in 2020 – should have government-funded protection on demand reinstated for him, his wife and their two children while in the U.K.

"If Harry comes back, he will need security – and the king is definitely being pressured on this issue by Harry," says royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Duke of Sussex lost his previous legal fight for unrestricted protection after being stripped of the taxpayer-funded perk by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee.

Earlier in 2025, Harry harped that the revocation of his security was an "establishment stitch-up," seemingly suggesting that Buckingham Palace had influenced the decision to control his comings and goings.

After ditching palace duties to chase lucrative Hollywood deals – and settling in a $14million mansion in Montecito with wife Duchess Meghan [Markle] – the duke has only returned to his native England a handful of times.